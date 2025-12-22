James Ransone, the actor who seared himself into television history with his unforgettable portrayal of Baltimore dock worker Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire, has died by suicide. He was 46.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Ransone died on Friday after being found at his home in Los Angeles, a tragic end that has stunned fans of the landmark HBO series.

Heartbreak poured out in the hours that followed, led by Ransone's wife, Jamie McPhee, who shared a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram, laying bare the devastation left behind.

'I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,' she wrote. 'You told me – I need to be more like you, and you need to be more like me – and you were so right.'

In her message, McPhee also honoured the family they built together, adding: 'Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack, and Violet. We are forever.'

Ransone's death marks a tragic final chapter for an actor whose raw, volatile performance in The Wire made Ziggy Sobotka one of the show's most haunting and memorable characters, a role that continues to resonate with viewers years after the series ended.

From Baltimore to The Wire

Born in Baltimore on 2 June 1979, Ransone attended the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. His breakout came in 2003 when he joined The Wire's second season as Chester 'Ziggy' Sobotka.

Over 12 episodes, Ransone portrayed the troubled dock worker whose desperation and humiliation led to a shocking act of violence. The performance earned critical acclaim, with fans consistently naming Ziggy as one of the show's most memorable characters.

Horror Film Career

Following The Wire, Ransone built a career in horror that made him a genre favorite. He appeared in the Sinister films in 2012, starred as Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two, and joined the The Black Phone franchise.

'I'm just a scrappy punk rocker who ended up in this weird, big cultural phenomenon,' Ransone told The Lumberjack in 2019, describing himself as an 'under-the-radar character actor'.

Generation Kill and Personal Struggles

Ransone called HBO's Generation Kill his favourite project. 'I lived in Africa for almost a year shooting that,' he said. He got sober at 27 after what he described as five years on heroin, telling Interview Magazine in 2016 that going to arts school 'saved me as a kid'.

In 2021, Ransone publicly revealed he had been sexually abused as a child by a tutor in 1992. He reported the allegations to the police but was told they would not pursue the case. The abuse, he said, led to years of substance abuse and mental health struggles.

Final Years

Ransone's last television appearance was in a Poker Face episode that aired in June. He also worked with directors Sean Baker (Tangerine), Larry Clark, John Waters, and Spike Lee throughout his career.

David Simon, creator of The Wire, praised Ransone's commitment 'not only to the work but to the camaraderie that turns every good film production into something familial and caring', according to The Baltimore Banner.

Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children, Jack and Violet. A GoFundMe has been established to support the family.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org.