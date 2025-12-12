Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has become famous than most celebrities as it makes its way through our solar system. Although astronomers have been studying this rare visitor since its discovery in July, a scandalous new post on social media has sparked a super-viral alternative theory.

This viral post says that a 'secret' government telescope imaged 3I/ATLAS much earlier than professional observatories and that this earlier detection explains how conspiracy figure Jeremy Corbell claimed in January 2025 to be aware of its approach. Shockingly, this theory provides evidence that goes beyond ordinary curiosity and makes claims of covert space programmes and an alien spaceship.

What the Viral Tweet Theory Claims

The first and most important thing to understand is this theory. The viral tweet is a set of assertions that, together, form a sensational story. According to the post circulating online, Corbell allegedly learned about 3I/ATLAS approaching Earth in January 2025, months before the astronomical community reported its discovery.

The implication is that an unspecified 'secret' government space telescope must have detected it early and either leaked the information to Corbell or was responsible for his foreknowledge. Here is the viral tweet:

Let me ask you: how did Jeremy Corbell learn about the slow approach of 3I/ATLAS toward Earth, back in January 2025, when regular astronomers did not detect it until July 2025?

Video 1: purported imaging of 3I/ATLAS by a huge, "secret" space-telescope, one year ago.

Moreover, the tweet refers to three alleged pieces of evidence. The first is described as a video that supposedly shows imaging of 3I/ATLAS taken by a 'huge' secret space telescope almost a year before mainstream astronomers detected it. So, this is presented as evidence that classified instruments were used to check out the object in secret.

The second video is said to show the actual clicking of 3I/ATLAS images by an amateur telescope on 1 December 2025, providing a small but real view of the comet. The contrast is seemingly designed to imply that regular astronomers were blind to the object until very late, while a government programme saw it much earlier.

Finally, the tweet points to a January 2025 warning from Jeremy Corbell about a giant 'alien spaceship' slowly heading towards Earth, allegedly implying that his statement was grounded in real, classified observations rather than fantasy.

Indeed, the tone of the message is funny but also seemingly mocking towards mainstream scientists, implying that official channels are withholding information. Moreover, the tweet admits the possibility that Corbell was informed by 'the aliens themselves,' but in the end says that a leak from a secret telescope is 'more likely,' suggesting a shadowy team-up between government insiders and alternative theorists.

Furthermore, the basic implication is clear: there was early detection of 3I/ATLAS by hidden technology, the knowledge of which has been kept from the public except through leaks to figures like Corbell.

It is worth noting that this theory circulates alongside many rumours about extraterrestrial or alien contact and secret space programmes, both of which are common in specific online communities.

What Science Actually Says About 3I/ATLAS

There is, however, no objective evidence presented alongside these claims, only implication and speculative association. Moreover, social media posts and unverified videos are notoriously prone to misinformation, especially in contexts involving mysteries or potential extraterrestrial phenomena.

According to established astronomical sources like NASA, the interstellar object known as 3I/ATLAS was first officially detected on 1 July 2025 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey telescope in Chile. The ATLAS network is a publicly funded NASA project that looks at the skies for potentially hazardous objects.

The initial sighting was reported to the Minor Planet Centre, the global clearinghouse for such observations, and subsequent analysis established that the object originated beyond our solar system. This hyperbolic trajectory, combined with its high velocity, confirmed its interstellar origin, making it only the third known object of its kind after 'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov.

Now let's get to facts, because in terms of physical behaviour, scientists have observed characteristics that are mostly consistent with cometary activity, including a coma of gas and dust and subtle signs of tail structure. The object's closest approach to the Sun occurred in late October 2025, and it will pass no closer than roughly 1.8 astronomical units, or about 170 million miles, from Earth in December. It poses no known threat.

Furthermore, observatories, including NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, ESA's Juice mission, and others, have obtained images and spectra that show an active, icy body releasing volatiles such as carbon dioxide and water and displaying surprisingly complex chemistry. So, these findings are scientifically very intriguing but entirely in line with natural processes expected in interstellar comets.

So, claims that Corbell or anyone else had classified knowledge of 3I/ATLAS long before professional detection do not really match the established timeline from multiple independent observatories. The scientific community's methods for tracking such objects are transparent and collaborative, involving open data sharing and peer-reviewed publications.

Admittedly, while the comet has certainly provided surprises, including its interesting chemical composition and its fame as only the third confirmed interstellar visitor, there is no verified indication of extraterrestrial technology or secret knowledge beyond what is publicly disclosed.