NASA has closed public sign-up for sending names around the Moon on Artemis II, with nearly three million boarding passes claimed as the deadline passed on 21 January. The names will fly on an SD card inside the Orion spacecraft during the 2026 lunar flyby.

What happens if you send your name to the Moon? It joins the first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit in over 50 years, circling the Moon and returning home, offering a symbolic stake in space history.

How the Sign-Up Process Unfolded

The programme, launched by NASA in 2025, enabled anyone worldwide to submit their first and last name through a straightforward online form on the agency's website. Participants set a four to seven-digit PIN to retrieve their personalised boarding pass, a digital memento displaying the mission patch and their name.

There were no costs, and submissions climbed to 2,979,682 by closure. NASA promoted international involvement, providing English and Spanish pass options. In a light understatement, the agency observed the response was hardly unexpected, given the mission's landmark status.

On X, the verified NASA account urged: 'Have you signed up to fly your name around the Moon? If not, there's still time...' encapsulating the campaign's appeal. This built upon precedents like the Mars Perseverance rover, where names also hitched interstellar rides. Participants often shared passes on social media, sparking further interest.

The Journey Your Name Takes in Space

The compiled names reside on a compact SD card, fastened inside the Orion spacecraft pre-launch. This card travels with the four astronauts on their 10-day odyssey, commencing at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39B. Following early Earth-orbit checks, Orion executes a translunar injection, hurtling towards the Moon across four days.

The path traces a figure-eight, venturing 4,600 miles past the Moon's far side, 230,000 miles from home. Here, the names face deep space rigours—radiation, temperature swings—shielded by the craft. The mission probes these effects on hardware and health, with the card part of the payload.

On return, Orion hurtles through the atmosphere, splashing down in the Pacific off San Diego. Recovery teams retrieve the spacecraft, SD card included, though the names' role ends there. Symbolically, it represents collective curiosity. The broader Artemis programme tallies an estimated £69.3 billion ($93 billion) through 2025.

Artemis II Mission: Current Status and Crew

Artemis II tests the Space Launch System rocket and Orion with crew, aiming for launch no earlier than 6 February. The team includes NASA commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen.

The stack reached the pad on 17 January; a wet dress rehearsal follows on 2 February for propellant loading drills. Backup windows span March and April if required. It assesses deep space viability for subsequent landings.

Artemis II serves as a critical uncrewed-to-crewed transition test for the broader Artemis programme, validating life-support systems, radiation protection, and deep-space navigation ahead of future landings.

With names locked in, NASA proceeds to card integration and final verifications. As of 22 January 2026, this milestone amplifies anticipation for Artemis II, turning the act of sending your name to the Moon into tangible inspiration, bolstering support for expansive space pursuits.