The New York Yankees fan base is renowned for its unwavering enthusiasm, but sometimes that passion crosses the line. Over the years, several fans have found themselves ejected from games due to over-the-top behaviour. Here's a look at some memorable Yankees fans who were kicked out of the stadium, including the latest case involving Austin Capobianco.

1. Austin Capobianco – 2024 World Series, Game 4

In 2024, Austin Capobianco was ejected during Game 4 of the World Series after grabbing Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts' glove in an attempt to wrest the ball away mid-play. The incident occurred in the stands at Yankee Stadium, and Capobianco was swiftly removed by security. Afterward, he explained that he was "prepared" for the moment and joked about his intentions. According to IBTimes UK, Capobianco's actions led to his being banned from Game 5.

2. Jeffrey Maier – 1996 ALCS

One of the most famous fan interference incidents in Yankees history, 12-year-old Jeffrey Maier reached over the wall to grab a fly ball from Derek Jeter during Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS, leading it to be ruled a home run. This controversial moment helped propel the Yankees to victory against the Baltimore Orioles and has become legendary in baseball history. Although Maier wasn't ejected, his interference remains one of the most memorable incidents of fan participation in the game, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

3. The 'Bleacher Creatures' – 2019 ALCS

The Yankees' "Bleacher Creatures" are famous for their high-energy chants and die-hard support, but during the 2019 ALCS against the Astros, some Creatures were ejected after an intense verbal confrontation with Astros fans. The fans' comments grew so heated that security was forced to intervene and remove several of them from the stadium, according to Yahoo! Sports. The incident marked one of the rare times that multiple members of this iconic fan group were escorted out en masse.

4. No Name – 2021 Red Sox Series

In a heated moment during a July 2021 Yankees-Red Sox game, a Yankees fan threw a ball at Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, striking him in the back, which led to Verdugo temporarily leaving the field in anger. According to The New York Post, the incident, which occurred during the sixth inning on a rainy evening at Yankee Stadium, prompted swift action as security identified and ejected the fan. Despite the disruption, the Yankees went on to win the rain-shortened game 3-1, marking their first victory over Boston that season.

5. The 'Wave Stopper' – 2020 Yankees Game Against Rays

During a 2020 game against the Rays, a Yankees fan known as the "Wave Stopper" was ejected for trying to prevent other fans from participating in the wave. Frustrated by the fan activity, he became physically aggressive in his attempts to stop it, prompting security to remove him. The unusual ejection became a talking point for its rarity, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

From Capobianco's recent World Series interference to the Bleacher Creatures' high-energy support, these incidents illustrate the intense dedication—and occasional overreach—of Yankees fans. Each story captures the unique spirit and fervour of the Yankees' loyal followers, highlighting how passionate fan support can sometimes lead to unintended consequences.

Who would you add to the list? Leave a comment below.