Hailey Bieber is rewriting the rules of celebrity entrepreneurship. Just three years after launching her minimalist skincare brand, Rhode, the 28-year-old has inked a staggering £740 million ($1 billion) deal with cosmetics powerhouse e.l.f. Beauty.

As her empire soars, Hailey finds herself not only on the cover of Vogue but at the centre of public fascination—fuelled in part by mounting rumours of financial trouble and tension with husband Justin Bieber. Yet despite the headlines, Hailey's laser-sharp business instincts are clearly paying off.

Hailey's Billion-Pound Power Play

On Wednesday, e.l.f. Beauty announced a definitive agreement to acquire Rhode, with £593 million ($800 million) paid upfront in cash and stock, and an additional £148 million ($200 million) performance-based earnout over three years. The deal, funded partly by £445 million ($600 million) in debt financing, is expected to close later this year.

More than just a payday, the acquisition gives Rhode the backing to expand its global footprint—including new placements in Sephora stores across the US and UK.

Hailey remains firmly at the helm: 'From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid makeup you can use every day. Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally.'

e.l.f. echoed her enthusiasm, calling Rhode 'a beautiful brand that we believe is ready for rocketship growth.' Hailey will stay on as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, also serving as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

Rhode's Rise: Viral Success Meets Strategic Simplicity

Rhode's meteoric growth has been driven by its clean aesthetic, minimalist packaging, and viral products such as the peptide lip treatment and pocket blush. Yes! London Magazine highlights how Rhode's TikTok-savvy marketing and transparent product development won over Gen Z and Millennial shoppers.

Hailey founded the brand out of personal frustration with the lack of simple, effective skincare. Named after her middle name, Rhode launched in 2022 and quickly tapped into the 'Clean Girl' trend. Affordable pricing, clean ingredients, and a no-fuss routine made it a breakout success.

'When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,' she wrote on Instagram.

In the 12 months leading up to March 2025, Rhode generated more than £148 million ($200 million) in net sales.

Tensions at Home? Fans Take Aim at Justin

While Hailey's brand climbs, her personal life has sparked debate. After Justin Bieber posted a cryptic remark about Hailey's Vogue cover—admitting he once told her she'd never make it—fans slammed him for being unsupportive.

Social media erupted with calls for Hailey to leave the pop star. Critics noted the gap in the couple's fortunes, with Celebrity Net Worth valuing Hailey at £222 million ($300 million) and Justin at £148 million ($200 million).

'JUSTIN COULD NEVER,' one user posted. 'GET THAT BAG AND THAT DIVORCE HAILEY.'

Adding to the scrutiny, Page Six reported Justin borrowed £5.9 million ($8 million) from ex-manager Scooter Braun to cover debts, with insiders claiming he faces cash flow issues. His reps deny the allegations.

From Vogue to Victory: Hailey Builds a Legacy

Despite the noise, Hailey's focus on Rhode is unwavering. The blockbuster deal with e.l.f. marks a defining chapter in her career. In an era where audiences crave authenticity and value, her brand stands out—not just for the products, but for the savvy and integrity behind them.

Hailey Bieber isn't just surviving the spotlight—she's commanding it. And with Rhode poised for global expansion, the message is clear: this isn't just a brand. It's a billion-pound beauty empire in the making.