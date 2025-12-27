The ongoing disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein investigative files has shifted from a matter of public transparency to a significant point of contention within the executive branch. Following a massive new document discovery by federal authorities, US President Donald Trump has declared the continued focus on the late financier as an impediment to his administration's primary objectives.

In a direct appeal to have the investigation shuttered, Trump questioned the necessity of the exhaustive, resource-intensive review process. Instead, he asked the Department of Justice to pivot its focus away from the deceased sex offender and concentrate on investigating 'Election Fraud' to get back to helping the country.

Trump Denounces Epstein Inquiry As A Political Distraction

Donald Trump took to Truth Social this week to unleash a scathing critique of the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein archives. He questioned the necessity of the exhaustive review that he clearly wanted to end.

According to the President, the DOJ has been 'forced to spend all of its time' on releasing millions of Epstein files, which he considered a 'Democrat-inspired hoax.' Trump wants the DOJ to concentrate on other matters and get back to helping the country instead of catering to those requests involving the sex offender who passed away in 2019.

'When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc.,' Trump wrote, before making the bold claim that, 'The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans.' Trump urged the DOJ to 'release all of their names, [and] embarrass them' before asking the agency to 'get back to helping our Country!'

According to the businessman-turned-politician, those who do not support his administration don't want to talk about him and their achievements and would rather discuss Epstein, calling the ploy 'another Witch Hunt!!!'

Over a Million More Documents Uncovered

Trump's outburst followed days after the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that officials had 'uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.' The DOJ worked for weeks before releasing the staggering volume of the Epstein collection, and the discovery of an additional 1,000,000 pages of documents requiring a thorough review before public release means they will spend several weeks examining those papers again.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 24, 2025

The Epstein Files Transparency Act triggered the release of the Epstein files that Trump signed into law in November 2025. The law mandated the Department of Justice to release all unclassified records related to the Epstein and Maxwell investigations to end the decades of secrecy surrounding Epstein's criminal network.

The DOJ was initially expected to release all unclassified records by 19 December, but the agency failed to meet the deadline due to the sheer scale of materials requiring its attention before public disclosure.

Despite the DOJ's efforts, the delay has drawn criticism from lawmakers who demand full transparency. Also, many were disappointed because most of the information was redacted, prompting many to ask, 'What's the point' of releasing the Epstein files when there was nearly nothing to get from them.

Trump Named in Epstein Files

While Trump has positioned the investigation as a 'Witch Hunt' against his party, the documents released thus far have included several mentions of his own past associations with Epstein. One woman accused Trump of rape.

The court documents also revealed how Epstein allegedly introduced Trump to a 14-year-old girl at Mar-a-Lago resort, and 'they both chuckled,' leaving the girl uncomfortable, but she was reportedly 'too young to understand why' the two men acted that way, per BBC.

DOJ released a statement earlier announcing that some of the documents 'contain untrue and sensational claims made against President Trump.' It also clarified that 'the claims are unfounded and false.'