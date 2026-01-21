Eight years after anonymous #MeToo-era allegations derailed his career, Thirteen Reasons Why author Jay Asher remains largely outside the publishing mainstream, but he has not disappeared.

Asher, whose 2007 novel became a global phenomenon after Netflix adapted it in 2017, saw his professional life collapse in early 2018 amid accusations circulated anonymously within the children's publishing community.

However, Asher has consistently denied any sexual misconduct, stating that no formal complaints, investigations, or findings were ever made against him.

What Happened in 2018

The controversy emerged during a broader reckoning in young adult publishing, when anonymous comments on a School Library Journal blog post accused Asher of predatory behaviour. The Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) later announced that Asher had violated its anti-harassment policy.

A pic from inside Netflix in January 2018, when we pitched THE FUTURE OF US as a series. It could have been so cool. But JUST PICTURE IT should be a fun movie! pic.twitter.com/yg1bQVLyKw — 𝕁ay Asher 💬 (@jayasherguy) September 26, 2025

Asher disputes that account. He has said he voluntarily stepped back from SCBWI events after admitting to consensual extramarital affairs, and has maintained that he was never investigated or formally expelled. That distinction became central to his 2019 defamation lawsuit against SCBWI and its former executive director, Lin Oliver.

The lawsuit was dismissed under California's anti-SLAPP law, and Asher lost a subsequent appeal. No public resolution in his favour followed, and the case faded from the headlines.

Career Fallout and Personal Cost

The impact was swift and lasting. Asher lost his literary agent, publisher support, speaking engagements, and conference appearances. Book sales declined, and some retailers removed his titles. He has said the reputational damage made him effectively unemployable, with online searches tying his name to harassment claims he denies.

In a January 2026 interview with The Free Press, Asher described the fallout as life-altering, saying the episode cost him his career, his marriage, and his financial stability. He acknowledged cheating on his wife during their marriage but rejected any suggestion of coercion or abuse.

According to Asher, his life savings were depleted, and he relied on short-term and part-time work in the years that followed. He has said he avoids mentioning his authorship in daily life and rarely discusses the Netflix series tied to his name.

Where Jay Asher Is Now

According to reports, Asher maintains a low public profile but has begun re-engaging cautiously. He continues to write and has said he is working on new fiction and non-fiction projects, including one collaboration with his ex-wife. He has also resumed limited book signings, including appearances at major bookstores earlier this year.

Asher remains active on social media, sharing updates on writing and family life rather than revisiting the controversy. His online bios emphasise his role as a father, and his posts suggest a focus on rebuilding rather than re-litigating the past.

His backlist—including What Light, The Future of Us, Piper, and Christmas in July—remains available, though he has not released a new traditionally published bestseller since the allegations surfaced.

Speaking Out Again

While he maintains a private life, Asher recently gave an in-depth interview to Free Press, where he framed his experience as a cautionary tale of reputational collapse driven by anonymous claims during the height of #MeToo. He reiterated that no criminal or civil findings were ever made against him and said he felt denied due process.

While some commentators have expressed sympathy, others continue to view his case as part of a broader cultural issue that permanently reshaped careers in publishing and entertainment.