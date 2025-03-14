All McDonald's outlets across Britain have been warned that franchise owners could face legal action if they fail to protect their workers from sexual abuse. Following a BBC investigation exposing claims of a toxic culture of sexual assault and harassment, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has notified all 1,400 branches that they must meet their legal obligations or risk enforcement measures.

McDonald's UK is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment, with reports that young employees, some as young as 19, have endured verbal abuse, including homophobic slurs. The fast-food giant is now under intense scrutiny as these disturbing claims emerge, raising concerns over workplace safety and corporate accountability.

Employee Accounts Surface

In January, McDonald's employees reported continuing to experience sexual harassment over a year after the company's leader pledged to improve conduct at the restaurant chain. McDonald's maintains that it is 'committed' to ensuring all staff members have a safe workplace.

'We are confident that the plan we have in place is working,' the multinational fast food chain said. Regarding the letter, the BBC sought the opinion of a current McDonald's employee working at a franchise location in southwest Scotland.

He hoped the action would bring about 'concrete change' for individuals in his situation. In January, the 19-year-old worker, whom the BBC calls Alan, reported to the outlet that he had regularly experienced 'degrading and humiliating' verbal abuse from colleagues, along with 'homophobic slurs.'

Alan continues to work at the same location but reports that conditions have barely improved, and he desires to 'get away' from it. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) letter, which the BBC reviewed, described the claims from the publication's investigation as 'troubling' and pointed out 'repeated incidents.'

The Franchise Factor

Most McDonald's restaurants operate as franchises, meaning independent owners are authorised to manage the locations and hire the workers. The EHRC pointed out that franchises were not included in its legal agreement with McDonald's in February 2023, which aimed to stop sexual harassment within its restaurants.

Yet, it clarified that all British businesses, no matter their scale, must adhere to the Equality Act. 'It is your duty to ensure that any anti-discrimination and harassment measures you currently have in place are effective and to take any necessary steps to protect your workers,' the chief executive of the EHRC, John Kirkpatrick, told the restaurants.

No Cap On Fines

The letter outlined the 'reasonable steps' eateries could implement to prevent sexual harassment. These involve conducting routine risk evaluations, ensuring younger and at-risk staff are adequately protected, and handling complaints carefully and efficiently through a set process.

It also stated that any franchise restaurant failing to meet its legal obligations 'may be at risk of enforcement action.' The EHRC possesses various legally mandated enforcement powers, including the option to initiate formal investigations.

The EHRC has a selection of legal enforcement capabilities, including the power to begin formal probes. When a business refuses to cooperate, the watchdog can sue it, which could result in a fine without limit.

Completely Out Of Line

Liam Byrne, head of the Business and Trade Select Committee, stated that the BBC's probe into abuse at McDonald's revealed 'exposed malpractice which was totally and utterly unacceptable.'

He asked the EHRC to clarify 'why it is only now writing to McDonald's restaurants about their new duty under the law, to prevent sexual harassment from taking place, when it came into effect nearly six months ago.'

He found it 'especially concerning because the regulator has known about hundreds of allegations of harassment for several years.' He added: 'Parliamentary committees have now twice found the vigour of their enforcement to be disappointing. It's now vital the public are reassured they're on top of the problem - and not behind the curve.'

In response, Mr Kirkpatrick said: 'We think that generally the best way to get improvement is to work with willing management teams to effect real change. We can impose actions on businesses. If we need to do that, then that is what we will do.'

Ongoing Harassment Claims

The BBC started investigating workplace conditions at McDonald's over two years ago, following the fast-food company's agreement with the EHRC. In July 2023, the BBC released its first report, detailing worker claims, including those as young as 17, of nearly constant groping and harassment.

McDonald's issued an apology then and established a new department to manage grievances. Following that, more than 160 people contacted the BBC with claims, and the EHRC learned of 300 harassment occurrences.

The BBC also heard the following allegations:

A 19-year-old worker described managers fondling other staff, with some colleagues afraid to go to work. He resigned from the Midlands restaurant last year.

A worker stated managers touched her inappropriately, and customers sexually harassed her. Upon reporting it, she was told to 'suck it up.' She resigned from her West Midlands job at the end of 2023.

A 16-year-old worker in the West Midlands said managers bullied, yelled, and cursed at him.

A 20-year-old reported a male manager sent her nude photos. She departed her East of England McDonald's branch in August.

With the EHRC's warning now issued, the spotlight remains on McDonald's to ensure meaningful change occurs for its employees.