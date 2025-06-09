As Wall Street titans force staff back to the office, a British bank CEO is calling time on the old ways of working—and he's not pulling punches.

Mark Mullen, chief executive of Atom Bank, has dismissed return-to-office mandates as 'bloody inefficient'. His Durham-based digital bank is doubling down on remote work and a four-day week for its 547 employees, placing it at the forefront of workplace innovation.

The contrast with JPMorgan Chase couldn't be starker. Since January, the US banking giant has ordered managing directors to work in-office five days a week. Meanwhile, Atom's staff enjoy total flexibility, with only 10% routinely visiting its Newcastle headquarters. Mullen, speaking on 3 June 2025, predicted that artificial intelligence will soon make such flexible setups not just feasible, but 'bloody logical'.

AI Is Fuel For A Four-Day Week

Mullen's enthusiasm for remote work is rooted in AI's power to streamline operations. Atom, a digital-only bank, uses AI for credit decisions and customer service, reducing the need for physical presence and bloated hours.

According to Fortune, Mullen believes AI will cut workloads to the point where a four-day week becomes the norm. His views echo The Guardian, which reported in 2023 that 88% of UK workers could see a 10% reduction in hours over the next decade thanks to AI.

Since 2021, Atom staff have worked 34 hours across four days. Mullen says this model has driven employee satisfaction and contributed to 20% revenue growth.

A Tale Of Two Banking Cultures

While Atom embraces the future, JPMorgan is leaning into tradition. CEO Jamie Dimon insists in-person collaboration drives results. As Bloomberg notes, JPMorgan is one of many US firms pushing hybrid or full-time office attendance.

Mullen disagrees, calling mandatory office returns 'a step backward'. Atom's performance – with £3.8 billion ($5.1 billion) in assets and no layoffs since the four-day week began – challenges the notion that in-office presence is necessary for success.

Trust Over Timecards

Atom's model isn't just tech-driven—it's trust-based. Mullen empowers employees to set their schedules. Only 10% of staff regularly use the office, according to Biztoc. In contrast, JPMorgan monitors office attendance via badge swipes, drawing criticism for undermining employee morale.

Flexible policies like Atom's are linked to stronger retention. A 2024 UK four-day week trial cited by The New York Times showed 92% of participants kept the new schedule for its well-being benefits.

Atom spends £7.6 million ($10 million) a year on tech infrastructure to support flexibility—a cost that Mullen says pays off in output and loyalty.

The Workweek Revolution Has Begun

Atom Bank's stance shows that flexible, AI-driven models aren't just possible—they're profitable. Mullen's no-nonsense take on 'bloody inefficient' office mandates puts him at odds with global giants, but his results speak volumes.

As banks face £15 billion ($20 billion) in regulatory costs and AI reshapes industries, those embracing autonomy could gain the upper hand.

For now, Atom Bank is proving that trusting workers and leveraging technology isn't a gamble. It's a blueprint for the future of work.