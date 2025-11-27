Ethan Browne, the actor and musician who appeared in films such as Raising Helen and Hackers, has died at the age of 52. His father, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, confirmed the news in a statement shared on Instagram.

Reports from Variety say Ethan was found unresponsive in his home on the morning of 25 November.

The Los Angeles County Coroner has listed the cause of death as 'deferred,' meaning an official determination has not yet been made. The family has asked for privacy while they process the loss. Jackson Browne wrote that the news came with 'deep sorrow' and said there would be no additional details for the time being.

Early Fame and a Life Shaped by Music

Born on 2 November 1973, Ethan Browne was introduced to the public almost immediately. At just six months old, he appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, held in his father's arms. The moment became part of music-magazine history. In the feature story, Jackson Browne reflected on new fatherhood and spoke with affection about watching Ethan grow.

As he got older, Ethan built a career that moved across modelling, acting and music. He modelled for designers such as Isaac Mizrahi, gaining attention for his striking features and reserved presence. He later appeared in television roles, including a part in Birds of Prey, and went on to build a small but memorable film résumé with performances in Raising Helen and Hackers.

Ethan also pursued music seriously. He founded Spinside Records and worked closely with multi-instrumentalist Cat Colbert, forming the duo Alain Zane. Their debut album, Right Before Your Eyes, was released in 2022 and added a new layer to his creative identity.

A Family Story Marked by Loss and Resilience

Ethan's personal history was shaped by tragedy early on. His mother, actor and model Phyllis Major, died of an overdose in 1976 when he was only three years old. Major, known for her role in The Candy Snatchers, inspired several of Jackson Browne's songs, including 'Ready or Not' and 'Silent Gate.'

Jackson Browne has previously spoken about raising Ethan alone after Major's death. In an interview cited by Variety, he described the challenge of balancing parenthood with a demanding music career. He said his mistakes as a parent stayed with him, and he reflected openly on the pressure and fear that come with raising a child in the public eye.

These moments reveal a deeper narrative behind Ethan Browne's life. He grew up surrounded by fame yet lived much of his adulthood quietly. He explored creative paths without seeking the level of spotlight his father experienced.

Tributes and Public Reaction

A Rolling Stone report on Ethan's death has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from fans of Jackson Browne as well as from people who followed Ethan's music and acting. Although he did not often appear in public interviews, his work in fashion, film and music left a clear impression.

Many have shared memories of discovering Alain Zane's music or seeing him on screen in films from the early 2000s. Others recalled the famous Rolling Stone cover and expressed sadness at the loss of someone they felt they had watched grow up.

A Private Life Now in the Public Eye

Ethan Browne's death has drawn attention to his life story, marking the end of a journey that began in front of millions but unfolded largely outside the glare of celebrity culture. His family has asked for privacy in the days ahead. As more details emerge, tributes continue to highlight his creativity, his quiet resilience and his role in a musical legacy that spans generations.