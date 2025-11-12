The funeral of So You Think You Can Dance Season 4 winner Joshua Allen descended into chaos after a violent confrontation broke out beside his open casket in Texas. Police were reportedly called twice to the scene as grieving family members clashed, leaving attendees stunned and footage of the fight circulating widely online.

According to TMZ, the incident began when a young woman leaned over Allen's casket to say her final goodbye. Moments later, an older woman allegedly attacked her, sparking an all-out brawl in front of mourners. Video clips shared on social media appear to show the fight escalating as onlookers tried to separate the women.

Local police confirmed to TMZ that officers responded to the disturbance twice during the service and remained on-site until the funeral concluded. No arrests or citations were made.

Family Rift Deepens

Allen's father, Eddie Powell, told TMZ the woman in the video was his son's girlfriend. He claimed that members of Allen's mother's side of the family assaulted her even though she had been permitted to attend. 'She was his heart,' Powell said. 'She was trying to help him get mental health treatment when the police got involved instead.'

Powell added that the woman had received direct consent from Allen's mother, Angela Tolbert, to be at the service. 'She came in peace. She showed nothing but grace, patience and love,' he said.

However, other relatives have disputed Powell's account, insisting the woman involved was Allen's ex-girlfriend. The conflicting claims have fuelled online debate about what really happened during the emotional service.

A Legacy Cut Short

US Weekly reported that Allen's death shocked the dance community. The 36-year-old choreographer was struck and killed by a train near his Texas home on 30 September. Police documents cited by Us Weekly indicate that train conductors saw a man walking along the tracks roughly 200 feet ahead but were unable to stop in time. Allen was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Allen rose to fame after winning So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, beating runner-up Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who died by suicide in 2022. Following his victory, Allen appeared in Step Up 3D, Footloose (2011), and TV series including American Horror Story and Undateable.

Remembered by Loved Ones

Allen's father said he struggled with mental health issues in recent years. 'He was a beautiful soul, a man fighting battles that too many people ignore,' Powell told TMZ. 'That's what I want people to remember.'

A GoFundMe page created by Allen's family described his funeral as a 'four-part celebration' featuring a wake, service, burial and repass. The fundraiser aimed to ensure the dancer's life was honoured 'with love, dignity and care.'

Following his death, tributes poured in from fellow SYTYCD contestants and choreographers. 'Joshua Allen brought fire, heart and soul to every performance,' the show's official X account posted. 'His legacy will forever live on in the dance world and in our hearts.'

Allen's close friend and fellow dancer shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, recalling their years of collaboration. 'He carried his struggles, he was an incredible talent and a huge part of my life,' she wrote. 'Our connection runs deep and always will. I'll hold onto the artistry he brought into the world.'

What Comes Next

The shocking funeral brawl has added another layer of tragedy to an already painful story. As Allen's loved ones continue to mourn, questions remain about what led to the confrontation, and how a farewell meant to celebrate his life turned into a scene of conflict.

Despite the chaos, those who knew him best hope the focus returns to his talent, passion and the impact he left on dance.