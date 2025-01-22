Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde is a prominent figure in the Episcopal Church, serving as the spiritual leader of 86 congregations and ten Episcopal schools across Washington, D.C., and parts of Maryland. She is also the first woman elected to this position, overseeing the ministries of the Washington National Cathedral.

A passionate advocate for justice and inclusivity, Bishop Budde has become a leading voice in addressing issues such as racial equity, LGBTQ+ rights, and immigration reform.

A Bold Confrontation with Trump

On Tuesday, Bishop Budde directly addressed President Donald Trump during a prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance sat in the front row as Budde made a plea for compassion and mercy, particularly for LGBTQ+ individuals and immigrant families.

"Let me make one final plea, Mr. President," Budde said during her sermon. "Millions have put their trust in you. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now."

Budde's comments came a day after Trump signed several controversial executive orders, including one that ended birthright citizenship and another defining women as "biologically distinct from men." She criticised these policies, emphasising the contributions of undocumented immigrants to American society and urging Trump to consider their humanity.

Backlash from Trump's Allies

Budde's sermon drew sharp criticism from Trump's allies. Republican Representative Mike Collins from Georgia posted on social media, calling for Budde to be "added to the deportation list," despite her being a U.S. citizen. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama accused her of disrespecting the president during a sacred occasion, while Robert Jeffress, Trump's informal faith adviser, described the sermon as an insult.

Trump himself dismissed the service, telling reporters, "I didn't think it was a good service. They can do much better."

Budde's Advocacy and Leadership

Bishop Budde has been a consistent critic of Trump's policies. In 2020, she condemned his use of St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity after protesters were forcibly cleared from the area. At the time, Budde accused Trump of inflaming violence and failing to provide moral leadership.

As a married mother of two and grandmother, Budde balances her personal life with her commitment to justice. Her educational background includes degrees from the University of Rochester and Virginia Theological Seminary. She is also an accomplished author, with works focusing on faith, courage, and spiritual practice.

What Is an Episcopalian?

The Episcopal Church is a member of the worldwide Anglican Communion, which includes 70 million members across 164 countries. Episcopalians are Christians who follow a tradition that values scripture, tradition, and reason. They emphasise inclusivity, allowing women to serve as bishops and welcoming LGBTQ+ clergy.

Episcopal worship centres on the Eucharist, or Holy Communion, and follows the liturgy outlined in the Book of Common Prayer. This ensures uniformity across congregations while allowing for diversity in interpretation and practice. Baptism is considered the entry point into the Church, and all baptised individuals are welcome to take part in Communion.

Bishop Budde's plea at the National Prayer Service underscores her commitment to social justice and compassion. By addressing Trump directly, she amplified the voices of those most affected by his policies. Her leadership highlights the Episcopal Church's mission to respect the dignity of every human being and to advocate for the vulnerable in society.