Florida Sheriff Wayne Ivey has warned that violent protesters will be met with 'deadly force,' as authorities prepare for large-scale anti-ICE and anti-Trump rallies in Brevard County.

Sheriff Issues Warning of Deadly Force

'If you throw a brick, a firebomb or point a gun at one of my deputies, we will kill you—graveyard dead,' said Ivey, head of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, delivering a stern warning during a press conference on 13 June in Titusville, Florida.

Joined by Florida Attorney-General James Uthmeier, Ivey emphasised that any act of aggression—including throwing objects, spitting on officers or blocking traffic—would be met with immediate and potentially lethal action.

The remarks were issued ahead of planned demonstrations coinciding with the US president's military birthday parade.

From Corrections Officer to Commanding Sheriff

Ivey began his career in 1980 as a corrections officer in Clay County. He later served as a deputy and detective before joining the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), where he led major investigations and helped establish the Child Abduction Response Team.

A lifelong Floridian, Ivey was elected sheriff in November 2012 and assumed office in January 2013. He has since been re-elected in 2016, 2020 and 2024. Under his leadership, Brevard County reported a 22% reduction in crime over a five-year period, earning him FDLE recognition and an NRA 'Defender of Freedom' award.

Oversight and Responsibilities

As sheriff, Ivey oversees one of Florida's largest law enforcement agencies, with over 1,700 employees serving a population of more than 644,000. His responsibilities span countywide law enforcement, school security, animal services, maritime patrols at Port Canaveral, and public safety initiatives.

He regularly hosts community outreach programmes such as 'Milk & Donuts With The Sheriff' and workshops on crime prevention, identity theft and emergency readiness—efforts that have been credited with strengthening community trust.

'No Kings' Protest and Anti-Riot Warning

The sheriff's remarks follow plans for mass protests under the banner 'No Kings'—rallies opposing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump. These are expected to draw thousands of participants.

Citing Florida's anti-riot laws, Ivey warned that aggressive actions such as swarming vehicles would be met with force.

'If you swamp a vehicle, expect to be run over,' he said. He further stated that spitting on deputies could result in hospitalisation and the use of police dogs.

Criticism and Support

Ivey's approach has drawn criticism from civil liberties groups, who claim it politicises policing and stifles legitimate dissent. His office has previously faced scrutiny, including over a fatal deputy-involved shooting in 2018.

Supporters, particularly among conservative constituents, defend Ivey's strict law enforcement policies and credit him with reducing crime and improving public safety.

He has pointed to fiscal transparency, effective community programmes, and federal partnerships—including with ICE and Border Patrol under the 287(g) programme—as key to Brevard County's security.

Clear Warning Issued as Protests Loom

Sheriff Wayne Ivey continues to assert a firm stance on law and order in Brevard County. With a strong record in crime reduction and a clear warning to demonstrators, his message is unequivocal: violent protest will not be tolerated, and any threat to law enforcement will be met with deadly consequences.