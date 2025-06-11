While global sensation BTS continues to command headlines for their music and performances, one unexpected figure has gained his own loyal following.

Known affectionately as 'Mr Lee,' this long-time bodyguard has become a recognisable presence among ARMY, the BTS fandom. Often seen near the group during high-profile public appearances, his calm demeanour and discreet professionalism have turned him into a minor celebrity in his own right.

Age, Real Name, and Speculation

Despite his rising profile, very little is officially known about Mr Lee. Based on his appearance and extensive professional experience, fans estimate his age to be in the late 30s to early 40s. His full name is believed to be Lee Ju-sang, although neither Mr Lee nor BTS's management company, HYBE, has confirmed this.

His marital status remains unverified, yet speculation thrives online. Some TikTok users have claimed that he is married with children, though there is no official information to support this. The curiosity reflects the affection fans hold for this otherwise reserved figure.

A Guardian Since the Early Days

Mr Lee is considered one of the longest-serving members of BTS's security detail, with some fans identifying his presence in footage as far back as 2014. He is frequently seen during airport transits, concert arrivals, and other public engagements where safety and crowd control are crucial. His strong but unobtrusive presence sets him apart, with fans praising the calm, collected way he manages chaotic scenes.

He rarely diverts attention from the band members, instead operating efficiently in the background. This balance of vigilance and discretion has made him a trusted figure among BTS followers, who often express comfort and admiration for his loyalty.

Why He's Called the '8th Member'

In recent years, Mr Lee has become an internet favourite thanks to fan-edited clips and posts on TikTok, Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Many fans have nicknamed him the 'eighth member of BTS' due to his frequent proximity to the group and occasional tender interactions with the band.

A video that circulated widely featured BTS's J-Hope sharing a light-hearted moment with Mr Lee, prompting a rare smile from the usually stoic bodyguard. That brief exchange has since been viewed millions of times and cemented Mr Lee's status as more than just staff. He's become part of the extended BTS lore.

Back in the Spotlight

Mr Lee was again in the public eye following the military discharge of BTS members RM and V on 10 June. Although Weverse, the official BTS fan communication platform, had urged fans not to gather at the military site, footage emerged of Mr Lee allowing a small group to greet the stars briefly as they exited.

Still, Mr Lee remains committed to his role and shuns the spotlight. He does not engage with social media and has never given a public interview. His quiet professionalism only deepens his appeal.

As BTS's global fame continues to evolve, Mr Lee's dependable presence has become a symbol of stability. While he may not perform on stage, his steady hand has proven essential in helping the band safely navigate the pressures of stardom. And in doing so, he has become, quietly and respectfully, an integral part of the BTS journey.