BTS confirmed the release of their second all-English track in a surprise video teaser released Monday on social media.

Big Hit Music posted on Twitter a short clip that showed a cube of butter slowly melting into a shape of a heart that has the BTS logo. The video also featured sounds of a busy kitchen and a timer counting down to the release of the track on May 21.

The 15-minute video has since received 6.5 million views and has been flooded with excitement from their fans, the BTS Army.

"This is going to be special!" one commented and another wrote, "WHAT!??? CHEESE OR BUTTER!??? EITHER WAY MY LOVE WON'T MELT FOR YOU LIKE EVER."

IMAGINE HOW GOOD AND CUTE THE CONCEPT PHOTOS WILL BE pic.twitter.com/pi6wVZFZjl — butter?♡⁷ (@shookynuna) April 26, 2021

Spotify and Amazon Music on their respective Twitter pages even wrote, "CAN'T WAIT" and "We're melting," respectively.

Fans can pre-save "Butter" on Spotify and add ahead on Apple Music. MP3 pre-orders for U.S. residents are also available.

Details are still scarce on the English track. A press release provided by USA Today described it as a "dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS."

#BTS_Butter is their new single which will be released on 21 may!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BvH630YXNw — Æ⁷♡ ? (@btssoop) April 26, 2021

"Butter" is the follow-up to BTS' first all-English digital single "Dynamite," which topped the Billboard 100 charts for four weeks in a row. Its music video on YouTube even made it to the Guinness World Records for hitting 101 million views in just 24 hours.

The South Korean pop sensation, which is comprised by Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, and V, have been making international waves with their award-winning tracks since their "Fake Love" track from their 2018 "Love Yourself" album.

The group even made it to the front cover of Time magazine as Entertainer of the Year for 2020. They got their first Grammy Awards nomination this year under the "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" category for "Dynamite." Sadly, they lost to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me" which left the Army fuming.

Despite "Dynamite" not winning, BTS felt honoured to have been able to perform and receive a nomination at the Grammys. RM, who is the leader of the group, said they wanted the performance "even more than a nomination or winning." They felt flattered to have been able to perform with one of their songs, which he said was one of their "final dreams for this whole journey."