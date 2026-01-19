Jennifer Lopez was not being rude during her viral Glambot moment at the 2026 Golden Globes, according to the man behind the camera.

Cole Walliser, the director and creator of the Glambot — the high-speed camera rig responsible for many of the event's most dramatic slow-motion red carpet clips — has pushed back against online claims that Lopez was dismissive during their brief interaction.

The criticism followed a behind-the-scenes video Walliser shared on 11 January from the Golden Globes, which showed Lopez posing with little conversation before moving on.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with some viewers branding the singer and actor 'rude,' and others reviving long-running narratives about her red carpet behaviour.

What Happened in the Viral Clip

Like any other red carpet, Walliser was also once again present at the 83rd Golden Globes in Los Angeles. During the process, Jennifer Lopez was also approached for a pose as she was heading to the ceremony.

Wearing a nude, sheer gown and nominated for Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lopez appears focused, turning her body away from Walliser as she sets up her pose. She offers little verbal response before completing the shot and walking off with a brief wave.

The short exchange led to thousands of comments accusing her of ignoring the photographer, with some posts claiming Walliser looked uncomfortable or brushed off.

At the same time, Walliser posted Glambot videos of other celebs from the Golden Globes night, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Teyana Taylor, LaLaLisa, who were comparatively much nicer to him than JLo, according to the fans.

Cole Walliser Breaks His Silence

On Sunday, Walliser addressed the backlash directly in an Instagram video, making it clear he did not see Lopez's behaviour as rude.

'That moment didn't feel rude at all,' Walliser said, explaining that the red carpet was closing and Lopez was preparing to enter the venue. He noted that she already knew the pose she wanted to do and was focused on executing it quickly.

'She got into position. It just happened that she was facing away from me while she was getting ready,' he said, adding that Glambot appearances are optional and often squeezed in between other commitments.

Walliser also rejected the idea that Lopez stood out negatively compared to other celebrities.

'I've never felt anybody was rude to me,' he said. 'People are at work. They're rushed. The carpet is insane.'

No Admission And No Apology From Lopez

Despite viral headlines suggesting otherwise, Walliser did not describe Lopez as difficult or disrespectful. He did not say she was "the worst," nor did he criticise her conduct. Instead, he urged viewers to understand the pace and pressure of award show carpets.

Lopez has not commented publicly on the incident, and there have been no further statements from her team as of 19 January.

Meanwhile, JLo's Glambot video has reignited broader debates about celebrity expectations, short-form video context, and how quickly red carpet moments are judged online.

While some viewers continue to interpret the clip as aloof and ask, 'It was a choice not to pass a smile at Walliser,' others have pointed to Walliser's explanation as evidence that the backlash was overblown.