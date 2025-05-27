It's not every day the spouse of a world leader appears to slap them in full view of the cameras. But that's exactly what many viewers thought they witnessed when Brigitte Macron, France's First Lady, was caught on video seemingly pushing President Emmanuel Macron's face as they landed in Vietnam over the weekend.

The brief moment—filmed as the presidential couple disembarked from their plane in Hanoi—went viral online, fuelling headlines and sparking a mix of concern, humour, and wild speculation. Although President Macron was quick to brush off the fuss, telling reporters, 'We were horsing around,' and blaming the frenzy on overactive imaginations. 'It becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe,' he added, clearly amused.

Still, the clip has left many curious, not just about the moment itself, but about the woman behind it. Who is Brigitte Macron? Here's a closer look at her career, their 25-year age gap, and the real story behind that headline-making moment.

From Teacher to First Lady

Before the political spotlight took over her life was simply Brigitte Trogneux, a French and Latin teacher from Amiens. Born into a well-off family of chocolatiers, she built a quiet life around literature, theatre and teaching.

According to reports, Brigitte was married to banker André-Louis Auzière and had three children—Sébastien, Laurence and Tiphaine.

However, it was during her time at the Jesuit school La Providence that she met a bright, ambitious teenager named Emmanuel Macron. Reportedly, she was 39, and he was 15. She led the drama club, and he starred in the school plays. What began as an academic connection slowly grew into something more complicated and controversial.

The Age Gap That Shocked France

Brigitte was a married mother of three when Macron confessed his feelings. His parents, alarmed, sent him to boarding school in Paris, the act which distanced him from Brigitte for a long time. But the future president made a bold promise: 'No matter what you do, I will marry you.'

After nearly a decade of long-distance connection and personal reflection—during which Brigitte prioritised her children and eventually divorced her husband—the two finally reunited and married in 2007.

During the time, the 25-year age gap made headlines and raised eyebrows. 'When I read about us as a couple, I always feel like I'm reading someone else's story. Yet it's a simple story,' Brigitte once told Elle magazine. 'Being a couple is complicated, it's an everyday struggle (...) When you have a big age difference, it can be even more complicated.'

However, over time, many in France have come to admire their bond. Their relationship, once seen as scandalous, is now viewed as a symbol of loyalty and persistence.

A Political Partner

During the years of Macron's political growth, Brigitte didn't just support her husband from the sidelines—she helped shape his public image. She played an active role in both of Macron's election campaigns and has continued to be a visible, though informal, adviser.

Brigitte's background in education has informed her advocacy work as First Lady, particularly in schools and youth initiatives.

Macron often credits her as the person who keeps him grounded, calling her his "anchor" and saying she offers the unfiltered honesty he needs. 'For me, it's very important for my personal balance to have somebody at home telling you the truth every day,' he told CNN during a conversation.

So What Happened on That Plane?

The now-viral video shows Brigitte reaching out and pressing her hands to Macron's face just as the cabin door opens. He recoils, then turns to the camera and smiles, waving awkwardly. She doesn't take his offered arm as they descend the stairs but walks beside him instead.

To the online world, it looked like a slap. To Macron, it was nothing of the sort. 'Everyone needs to calm down,' he said, brushing off the incident as harmless. His team described it as a moment of 'complicity' between husband and wife—one that had been, perhaps inevitably, misread.