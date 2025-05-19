For the fourth consecutive year, Gopichand 'Gopi' Hinduja sits atop Britain's wealth hierarchy, his £35.3 billion fortune commanding the Sunday Times UK Rich List for 2025.

Declared the wealthiest person in the United Kingdom, the sheer magnitude of his wealth continues to fuel discussions and raise questions within the financial landscape of 2025.

While 85-year-old Gopi himself might not be immediately recognisable to everyone, the ventures his family has been involved in are likely to be quite familiar.

Hinduja Holds Onto Rich List Crown

According to The Independent, Gopichand and his family have maintained their position as the wealthiest individuals in Britain despite a minor decrease in their total wealth to £35.3 billion from £37.2 billion. Hinduja's fortune dropped £1.9 billion from last year's £37.2 billion, reflecting broader economic pressures. The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 recorded the largest fall in billionaires in its 37-year history, with numbers dropping from 165 to 156.

They have amassed their fortune through the Mumbai-based Hinduja Group, a widespread conglomerate with a global workforce of approximately 200,000 individuals. Their diverse business interests span crucial sectors such as banking and finance, media and entertainment, and energy.

Who Is Gopichand Hinduja?

Gopichand, often referred to as 'GP' within the business world, holds the esteemed position of Chairman for both the Hinduja Group and Hinduja Automotive Ltd in the UK. He adopted British citizenship in 1997. GP completed his Bachelor's degree at Bombay's Jai Hind College in 1959.

GP completed his studies at Bombay's Jai Hind College in 1959 and has been recognised with academic honours. He possesses an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and an Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London, as stated on the Hinduja Group's official website.

Family Life

Rooted in Sindhi heritage, Gopi is married to Sunita Hinduja. Together, they have three children: two sons, Sanjay Hinduja and Dheeraj Hinduja, and a daughter, Rita Hinduja. Sharing Sindhi roots, Gopichand and his three brothers maintain a teetotal and vegetarian lifestyle.

In 2015, Sanjay celebrated his marriage to his longtime partner, designer Anu Mahtani, at a wedding that was reported to have cost around £15 million. The event boasted performances from prominent figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Scherzinger, and actor Arjun Kapoor.

Gopichand's brother obtained British citizenship the year before his naturalisation, which stirred political debate. The situation resulted in the resignation of the then-New Labour Member of Parliament for Hartlepool, who acknowledged making a phone call to an immigration minister to advocate for SP's citizenship application.

Business Acumen

GP became part of the family enterprise in Mumbai in 1959. He played a crucial role in reshaping the Group, guiding its evolution from a trading operation focused on India and the Middle East into the substantial, multi-billion-dollar international conglomerate it is today.

He began his career in his father's textile enterprise, which also engaged in merchandise trade in Bombay, India, and Tehran, Iran, alongside his brother Srichand, who passed away in 2023. As they gained experience and demonstrated sharp business insight, the brothers expanded their ventures, acquiring other firms as their Hinduja Group business increased, consequently increasing their affluence.

A Global Powerhouse Forged Over Decades

In the 1980s, the brothers strategically acquired well-known entities like Ashok Leyland from British Leyland and Gulf Oil. Their expansion continued into the financial sector in the 1990s, with the brothers establishing banking institutions in Switzerland and India.

Further solidifying its global presence, the Group purchased Houghton International, the leading global producer of metal fluids, for over £0.75 billion ($1 billion) in 2012.

GP has also been the driving force behind the Group's expansion into the Power and Infrastructure sectors. He has led the development of the Group's strategy for establishing multi-gigawatt energy generation capabilities within India.