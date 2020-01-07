Nicole Scherzinger has found new love in former "The X Factor: Celebrity" contestant Thom Evans. The Pussy Cat Dolls lead vocalist has now gone official about her new romance with the 34-year-old rugby star.

According to People, the couple made their first public appearance together on 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes after party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night and confirmed their relationship. The former "X Factor" judge adorned a pink gown and accessorised with diamond earrings and bracelet. And Thom Evans stunned in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and a bow tie for the bash.

The duo was spotted posing for photos together at the event. Later, however, Scherzinger took to her official Instagram account to share the picture with her followers.

The confirmation of their relationship comes long after the rumours started. It is said that the couple sent the rumour mill spinning last year after Scherzinger appeared on the celebrity version of "The X Factor" UK that she judges where Evans was a contestant. The rumours continued to spread but there was no confirmation by the associated parties.

Daily Mail reports that the dating rumours first emerged when they were spotted getting cosy at a London Cocktail bar. They were also seen attending a Thanksgiving party together.

Previously, Scherzinger was dating Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov for a long time. After dating for three years, the couple officially ended their romance in 2019. As for Evans, he was once dating Kelly Brook with whom he broke up in the year 2013. Following this, he was linked with "90210" star Jessica Lowndes and "Made in Chelsea" star Caggie Dunlop.

The Scottish star's rugby career came to an unfortunate end quite early, when he was just 24, due to severe neck injury. Then, he went on to pursue a career in media and television. In 2014, he appeared as a contestant on BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing." In October 2019, he appeared on "The X Factor: Celebrity" as a member of the band Try Star that was eliminated in semi-finals of the series judged by Scherzinger.

I am very excited to share that we are back, baby! ðŸ˜» The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?! ðŸ™ŒðŸ½ðŸŽ¶ðŸ¤¸ðŸ½â€â™€ï¸ pic.twitter.com/fuwtunNmzf — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) November 28, 2019

Meanwhile, "Your Love" songstress is looking forward to kickstarting her Pussycat Dolls reunion tour starting April 5, 2020.

