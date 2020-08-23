Sofia Vergara rushed to the defence of Ellen DeGeneres after her December 2015 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" resurfaced. The "Modern Family" alum took to Twitter to clear the air about the old video.

The interview resurfaced earlier this week amid claims that Ellen DeGeneres' Emmy-winning series is a toxic workplace. Several social media users called out the talk show host for mocking her guest Sofia Vergara's accent.

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 21, 2020

"Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain," the "Modern Family" alum, 48, tweeted on Friday. It showed a clip from the interview. "I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke."

In the video, Vergara and DeGeneres, 62, discussed a CoverGirl commercial they had filmed together. The latter wondered why producers gave the Colombia native the "hardest lines" in the script. "We have to describe what's in the CoverGirl makeup, and she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients," DeGeneres told viewers at the time.

In response, the "America's Got Talent" judge joked that the comedian was to blame. "I think because you are more famous than me and older than me, and so, they give you priority," she quipped. "You read the script first, and then you're the one that makes me say those words, because there's no way. Why would they?"

"They make her look pretty and me say the important information," Vergara asked the studio audience.

Today got in touch with DeGeneres for comment, but she declined.

The controversy comes after former and current employees came forward to call out the toxic environment on the show. Warner Bros. conducted an internal investigation and confirmed some "deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management."

Three senior producers parted ways with the show it was announced last week. Several celebrities also showed their support to DeGeneres including Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher and Katy Perry.

The show host apologised to her staff via a video call held last week.