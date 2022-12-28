Jennifer Aniston is ready to become a mother amid rumours that she is welcoming a baby girl into her life via adoption.

In Touch USA, in its Dec. 26 issue, reported that the "Friends" alum has finally decided to adopt after several failed attempts to get pregnant via IVF. A source for the publication claimed that "she's decided to adopt a baby girl" after "she's been doing a lot of introspection and is at a really good place thanks to therapy and meditation."

The insider added that the 53-year-old actress is "content with being single and growing older." But "she's never given up hope when it comes to having a child" and that "she's finally at a place where it makes sense to do it a different way."

The death of her father, John Aniston, reportedly prompted the actress to go the adoption route. His death "brought up a lot of feelings" including her "fraught" relationship with her own mother Nancy, who died in 2016.

The source added, "She didn't want that to hold her back. Also, Jen made peace with her mother before she died, so now Jen has no hesitation about raising a child of her own." Her friends Courtney Cox, Sandra Bullock, and Reese Witherspoon have allegedly been urging her to adopt for years and she is finally caving in.

"She obviously has the means to adopt and give a child the best of everything. She could hire multiple nannies. But that's not what she wants," the insider continued and claimed that Aniston wants to be a hands-on mum because she does not want to miss out on her baby girl's growing-up years.

Her new Tuscan-style farmhouse in Montecito, California will reportedly be the perfect place to raise her daughter because of the privacy it can give. The source claimed that Aniston is "excited about the future and couldn't be happier" to face this "amazing new chapter" in her life with her baby.

However, reports that Aniston is adopting a baby are nothing new. They go way back to 2021, with her representative constantly calling them false and a fabrication.