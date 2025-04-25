For the first time, JoJo Siwa is speaking openly about the disturbing reality of being targeted by a stalker as a child, revealing she once received a package containing a homemade bomb when she was just 12 years old.

The American dancer and internet personality made the shocking revelation during her time on Celebrity Big Brother, in a moment that contrasted sharply with the show's usual light-hearted antics.

The 21-year-old, who became famous after featuring in the popular show Dance Moms before building a massive following on TikTok and YouTube, was reflecting on usual fan interactions when the conversation took a dark turn. When Big Brother asked her to recall the most bizarre thing she had ever received in the post, JoJo calmly responded, 'A bomb.'

She explained that the explosive was just one of several disturbing items sent to her by a man who began stalking her during her early years in the public eye. Other parcels included knives and sex toys — all delivered to her home while she was still in primary school. 'I was 12 when it started,' she said, noting that her stalker was eventually jailed. 'He served five years. He got out when I was 17.'

Who Is JoJo Siwa's Stalker?

While sharing the chilling detail from her childhood, JoJo didn't name the individual on the show. However, according to some past reports, a stalker identified as Phoenix Sundown was later convicted of sending sexually explicit items to multiple underage performers associated with Dance Moms.

During his interviews conducted while he was behind bars, Sundown claimed that he believed the girls were sending him secret messages through social media. He reportedly sent inappropriate packages not just to JoJo but also to fellow child star Maddie Ziegler.

Authorities at the time confirmed that he sent multiple items through the post, including the homemade explosive device that triggered his arrest and conviction. Meanwhile, JoJo, who was obviously terrified by the experience at the time, says that the incident continues to be unsettling even years later. 'I've got an amazing team now that keeps me safe,' she added, acknowledging the importance of strong security around her.

While the public may be familiar with JoJo's colourful on-stage persona, her comments have offered a rare glimpse into the dangers she faced growing up in front of millions.

When Fan Gifts Cross the Line

Unfortunately, JoJo's case is not an isolated one. Being a celebrity comes with bizarre challenges along with the perks, and some celebrity admiration can turn into something much darker or disturbingly unusual. Many stars have their own unsettling stories about fan encounters that went far beyond expected boundaries.

Taylor Swift, for instance, is no stranger to devoted fan gestures—some have even gone so far as to tattoo her name on their bodies. But one of the strangest gifts she's ever received was a large turtle shell with her face painted on it. 'That was definitely a first,' she laughed in an interview. In another extreme incident, Swift's New York home was broken into by one of her stalkers, although Swift was not at her home at the time, but it was indeed a moment that led to doubling her security like never before.

Zac Efron, meanwhile, once received an envelope containing a piece of human skin—sent by a fan. 'You don't know how to handle it,' he said, though he admitted to finding the moment more bizarre than frightening.

And country icon Dolly Parton recalled the day a baby was left at her gate with a note naming the child 'Jolene' and asking Dolly to take her in. Authorities were called, but the moment has stuck with her ever since.

These incidents underline how fame often invites a level of access—and obsession—that can quickly turn uncomfortable, or even dangerous.

Meanwhile, since joining the Celebrity Big Brother house, JoJo has spoken openly about the pressures of fame and the challenges of growing up in the spotlight. Her honesty has won over old and new fans, as she's become one of the season's most talked-about contestants.

Now, with the final just around the corner, many are rooting for JoJo to win the competition, not just for her performance on the show but also for the strength and grace she continues to show under pressure.