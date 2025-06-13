Joseph Baena might share a striking resemblance to his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, but his life has been anything but a typical Hollywood story.

The 27-year-old has carved out his own path, balancing fitness pursuits, a budding acting career, and a surprising shift into real estate. Despite the fame and the shadow of his legendary father, Joseph's story is one of independence and making his own mark.

Born on 2 October 1997 to Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia, Baena's existence was kept a secret for several years until 2011 when Arnold publicly revealed he was the father of a child outside his marriage to Maria Shriver.

At that time, Joseph was just 13 years old. The revelation caused a media frenzy, but it seems that Joseph's focus over the years has been on building his own identity.

His Relationship With His Father

Schwarzenegger has openly spoken about his regret over his infidelity but has also expressed pride in Joseph. As he told Netflix in 2023, he considers Joseph an extraordinary young man and wants him to feel welcomed in the world.

The father and son have grown closer over time, often seen outside together and spending quality father and son time.Their bond is evident from gym selfies, birthday messages, and shared bike rides, highlighting a relationship that has strengthened despite the early media attention.

Relationship with Half-Siblings and Family Dynamics

Joseph's relationship with Arnold's children with Maria Shriver remains somewhat complicated. He was notably absent from major family events, including Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding to Chris Pratt. Fans noticed that Katherine and Patrick Schwarzenegger follow him on social media, but he does not follow back, and Katherine's social media posts have occasionally excluded him. In 2019, she posted a picture celebrating all her siblings except Joseph, sparking some criticism from followers.

In 2021, there were signs of possible reconciliation, such as Joseph and Patrick working out together, but no concrete updates have emerged since. Arnold's public appearances often show him with his children from his marriage — on red carpets, he is photographed with the full family, but Joseph is often seen separately, hinting at a cautious distance. Still, Joseph's focus remains on his own pursuits, rather than family drama.

Career: Fitness, Acting, and Real Estate

Joseph shares his father's passion for bodybuilding, often posting progress photos at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, best known as his father's iconic workout spot in the old days. His physique has drawn comparisons to Arnold's, with fans commenting on his resemblance and work ethic. He has also stepped into acting, appearing in indie films such as Bully High, and competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars in 2022.

Beyond entertainment, Joseph has surprisingly ventured into real estate. He works with Aria Properties in Los Angeles, buying and selling multimillion-pound homes. His social media regularly features open house events and property closings, highlighting a professional shift away from the limelight's glare. This move perhaps reflects his desire to forge a career independent of his famous surname.

Personal Life and Public Persona

Joseph is often seen sharing content about his relationship with his girlfriend, model Mel Randel, who he has been dating for over two years. Their appearances together at awards shows and vacations suggest a private but happy relationship. Unlike what would be expected in Hollywood, he does not use the Schwarzenegger name professionally, indicating a wish to be judged on his own merits.

Despite his success, Joseph remains grounded. He continues to train hard, inspired by his father's legendary dedication, and approaches his acting and real estate careers with a serious attitude. His social media showcases a young man proud of his roots but determined to build his future.