Boston Red Sox's rising star Roman Anthony made his much-anticipated Major League Baseball debut on Monday, 9 June 2025. Just a day later, he achieved another career milestone—his first MLB hit, a two-run double that helped secure a 3–1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

While Roman's stellar performance earned praise from fans and sports analysts, it was his sister, Lia Anthony, who unexpectedly stole the spotlight during the game.

Who Is Lia Anthony?

Lia Anthony, 22, is the sister of Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony. A graduate of Florida State University, Lia holds a degree in Human Development and Family Sciences, according to The Daily Mail UK. Their mother, Dr Lori Anthony, is a practising physician, suggesting Lia may be following a similar path in the healthcare field.

Lia is active on Instagram, where she currently has nearly 8,000 followers—a number expected to grow rapidly after her televised appearance supporting her brother.

Her recent posts feature travel highlights, including a celebratory graduation trip to Aruba, a picturesque island in the southern Caribbean Sea. From beach getaways to nightlife and nature adventures, Lia shares a glimpse of her vibrant lifestyle with her growing audience.

Lia appeared to be in a relationship in July 2023, sharing a birthday photo with a man presumed to be her boyfriend. However, there have been no updates since, leaving fans speculating about her current relationship status.

Roman Anthony's Sister Goes Viral

According to Men's Journal, Roman Anthony's impressive MLB debut was quickly followed by an online buzz—not just about his performance, but also about Lia.

As cameras panned to the Anthony family cheering from the stands, Lia's poise and charm captivated viewers both in the stadium and at home.

'If the Red Sox are excited about Roman Anthony, they should be even more excited about his sister! Can't wait to see her on TV!' said another netizen.

I’d like to be the first to welcome Roman Anthony’s sister to Boston! #would pic.twitter.com/pxhfJtS77T — White Boy Carl (@TheWhiteBoyCarl) June 10, 2025

If the Red Sox are excited about Roman Anthony, they should be even more excited about his sister! Can’t wait to see her on tv! pic.twitter.com/ch634NHMil — Britt Reid's Prison Burner (@DouchebagSuprem) June 10, 2025

Roman Anthony's sister has the potential to be a major breakout star. She's officially on the radar. https://t.co/IPp94rAW8c — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 11, 2025

Lia's sudden fame is a reminder of the unpredictable magic of live sports—where unscripted moments, like a supportive sister in the crowd, can become highlights in their own right.

'Roman Anthony's sister has the potential to be a major breakout star. She's officially on the radar,' said a social media user on X.

Roman Anthony Grateful for Family Support

Despite the attention his sister received, Roman Anthony remained focused and grateful. He expressed appreciation for his family's presence, even though he didn't initially realise how close they were to the field.

'I didn't even notice they were there until I went up for my first at-bat,' he said.

'Nobody really gave me the heads-up that they were gonna be that close,' added the No. 1 prospect in Major League Baseball.

The Anthony family—parents Lori and Anthony Anthony, sister Lia, and brother Anthony Anthony Jr.—were beaming with pride as they watched Roman secure his first MLB hit. They spoke highly of his humility, discipline, and deep love for the game.

Unsung Moments in Sports

Lia Anthony's viral rise is a reminder of the unpredictable and unscripted nature of live sports. While Roman delivered on the field, Lia's charm created an unforgettable off-field moment—one that fans will talk about long after the final score.

As Roman's MLB career takes off, it seems his sister may also be stepping into the spotlight—proof that sometimes, the most memorable stars are found just beyond the dugout.