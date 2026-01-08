Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano is weighing in on the conversation sparked by Ashley Tisdale's viral essay about walking away from a 'toxic' celebrity mom group that included A-listers like Hillary Duff, Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore and more.

And while Romano never mentions Tisdale by name, her message landed clearly enough to fuel fresh debate about whether the situation was being overblown.

The remarks come days after Tisdale detailed her fallout with a tight-knit group of famous moms, a story that quickly struck a nerve online.

Ashley Tisdale's Essay and the Mom Group Fallout

Last week, Tisdale published a personal essay on The Cut describing her decision to leave what she called an unhealthy mom group formed during the pandemic. She wrote about initially finding comfort in a circle of accomplished women navigating pregnancy and early motherhood together.

Over time, she said, the dynamic shifted. She noticed gatherings through social media that she was not invited to, found herself isolated at group dinners, and learned about milestone celebrations only after they happened.

One moment that stood out was discovering that a group hangout was planned during her child's birthday party without her.

Tisdale described feeling hurt and second-guessing herself, saying the experience brought back insecurities she hadn't felt since her teen years. After repeated attempts to address the situation privately, she sent a message to the group saying the dynamic felt 'too high school' and that she was stepping away.

While she avoided naming names, online speculation quickly centred on a well-known circle of celebrity moms connected through pregnancies during COVID. The essay went viral, with many readers sharing similar experiences of exclusion in adult friendships.

Christy Carlson Romano's Take: Keep It Moving

The day after the essay began circulating widely, Romano posted a video reacting to the broader 'celebrity mom drama.' Framing herself as an outsider, she emphasised that she no longer identifies as a celebrity and lives far from Hollywood in Austin, Texas.

Romano acknowledged that mom groups can be essential, especially during postpartum months, when support and shared experience matter. But she stressed that these groups naturally change as kids grow, schedules shift, and relationships evolve.

'If that dynamic shifts, then just go find another group of friends,' Romano said. 'It's very simple. It's not supposed to be dramatic.'

She added that friendships require equal effort, noting that when one side stops showing up, it may be time to move on. Her closing comment that sometimes things 'get a little crazy, and then you write an article about it' was delivered with a knowing look, widely interpreted as a dig at Tisdale's essay.

Others Add Fuel to the Conversation

Romano wasn't the only figure to respond indirectly. Matthew Koma, husband of Hilary Duff, posted a satirical image mimicking the essay's tone, implying that priorities naturally shift toward children rather than adult drama.

The post was widely read as a critique of Tisdale, though no one involved has confirmed membership in the group.

Separately, an older podcast clip featuring Anneliese van der Pol resurfaced, in which she recalled an awkward interaction with Tisdale years earlier. While unrelated to the mom group, it added another layer to how some fans viewed the situation.