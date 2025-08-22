Natalie Massenet has taken legal action against her former partner, accusing him of drug abuse, sex addiction and infidelity in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

The case was lodged by Massenet, 60, founder of Net-A-Porter, against Erik Torstensson, her former partner and the co-founder of fashion agency Saturday Group. Court papers allege Torstensson engaged in heavy drug use, soliciting sex workers, and pursuing multiple affairs during their relationship.

Filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, the suit places one of fashion's most recognisable entrepreneurs at the centre of an explosive legal battle that has already attracted widespread international attention.

Massenet's claim sets out how her relationship with Torstensson allegedly unravelled under the strain of his behaviour. The documents accuse him of concealing a pattern of drug use alongside what she describes as a 'sex addiction'. Her lawyers say this lifestyle, which included paying for sex and multiple affairs, ultimately destroyed trust between the pair.

Who Is Natalie Massenet

Massenet is regarded as a pioneer of online luxury retail. She launched Net-A-Porter in 2000 from her flat in Chelsea, transforming the way consumers bought designer fashion by combining glossy magazine-style presentation with e-commerce. The venture became one of the most successful online luxury businesses, later merging with Yoox in 2015.

Her success earned her a damehood in 2016 for services to the fashion industry. Massenet has also served as chair of the British Fashion Council and remains one of the most influential women in global retail.

The couple's split has now spilled into the courtroom. According to the filings, Torstensson's alleged conduct involving drugs, escorts and repeated affairs forms the basis of Massenet's case. Her legal team argues these behaviours were central to the collapse of their long-term partnership.

Why the Case Matters

Massenet's stature in the industry means the case carries weight beyond her private life. Known for reshaping luxury retail, she is widely respected as a business leader. Observers say the allegations could have reputational consequences not only for Torstensson but for the networks surrounding them in fashion and media.

Torstensson has not issued a detailed public response to the claims. His representatives are expected to contest the allegations in court. The outcome will depend on evidence tested before a judge in Los Angeles.

Wider Context

The dispute arrives during a period of heightened scrutiny in the fashion and creative industries, where personal reputations are closely tied to professional credibility. Allegations once confined to private circles are now increasingly fought in court, with public opinion shaped by what is revealed in legal filings.

Natalie Massenet's lawsuit against Erik Torstensson marks a dramatic personal chapter for one of fashion's most influential figures. As the case progresses, both the industry and the public will be watching closely.