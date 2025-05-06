In a bizarre twist, a white Minnesota woman at the centre of a viral video showing her shouting racial slurs at a five-year-old Black child with autism has raised over $600,000 through an online fundraiser. The development has ignited a fierce public debate over race, justice, and the role of crowdfunding platforms in amplifying controversial figures.

The woman, identified as Shiloh Hendrix, launched the campaign after facing widespread backlash for her behaviour at a Rochester playground late last month. The footage, shared across TikTok, X, and Instagram, shows Hendrix repeatedly using racist language while confronting a young boy, whom she accused of taking items from her toddler's diaper bag.

Instead of facing universal condemnation, Hendrix has drawn significant financial support. Her fundraiser—hosted on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding platform—has now surpassed $600,000 and is still climbing. Many supporters cite concerns about 'free speech' and claim Hendrix is being unfairly 'cancelled.' Meanwhile, civil rights groups have decried the fundraiser as a reward for bigotry.

The Viral Video and Immediate Backlash

The video in question was filmed on April 28 at Roy Sutherland Playground in Rochester by bystander Sharmake Omar, who said he stepped in after witnessing Hendrix berating the young boy while carrying her own child. In the footage, Hendrix can be heard using a racial slur and later justifying it, even as she notices she is being filmed.

Omar, who is not related to the child, told local media he expected Hendrix to stop once the camera came out—but instead, she escalated the confrontation.

Rochester, MN: Woman holding her child calls an autistic Black child the N-word, as well as the man who records her. pic.twitter.com/K167J2KObb — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) April 30, 2025

'I thought she would deny it or walk away,' Omar said. 'Instead, she doubled down.'

The video quickly spread online, prompting anger from civil rights advocates and community members. Many were particularly disturbed by the child's age and the fact that he is reportedly on the autism spectrum.

Hendrix's Response and Fundraising Push

Days after the video went viral, Hendrix took to GiveSendGo, claiming her family had become a target of online harassment and required relocation. In the fundraiser, titled Help Me Protect My Family, she writes that her personal information had been leaked and that she fears for her children's safety.

'We have been threatened to the extreme,' she wrote. 'I am asking for help to relocate my family. We cannot live like this.'

Despite the context, thousands have contributed. The campaign has drawn over 25,000 individual donations, with some supporters leaving comments defending her actions as a matter of free speech or racial pride. One donation of $10,000 was the largest single contribution.

Following criticism over racist and white nationalist messages in the comment section, GiveSendGo removed the ability to comment on the campaign altogether. The platform's co-founder, Jacob Wells, defended the decision to host the campaign, saying the platform was built to support people, even when their stories are difficult or unpopular.

'Our mission is to share the hope of Jesus through crowdfunding,' he told KTTC during an interview.

Outrage, Accountability and Calls for Justice

On the other end, the local branch of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) responded by launching its own fundraiser to support the affected child and invest in anti-racism initiatives. That campaign raised more than $340,000 before it was closed at the family's request.

'Her words and behaviour were not only racist, but threatening and hateful,' the NAACP said in a public statement. 'She is now being celebrated for it by many. This is exactly why justice must be pursued.'

Meanwhile, Rochester Police have reportedly completed their investigation into the incident and submitted findings to the city attorney's office for review. The department did not specify what charges, if any, were being recommended.

Local leaders, including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, have called the incident a sobering moment for the community, pledging to continue anti-racism work and support for marginalised families. 'We will continue to do that in this city because it's the right thing to do,' he told the Star Tribune.

While one part of the country sees a moment of reckoning, another has turned the same moment into a rallying cry for cultural resistance. For observers like Omar, the response has been deeply disheartening. 'I thought she'd be held accountable,' he said. 'Instead, she's being rewarded. That says a lot.'