A disturbing social media post involving a Florida man threatening a young girl has caused anger across the internet, raising urgent questions about safety and accountability. Tyler Chambers, from Riverview, a suburb of Tampa, shared a violent message after a nine-year-old girl sold candy outside his home. The incident shows the dangers faced by children in neighbourhoods where racial and personal safety concerns stil remain.

The Incident and Viral Outrage

On 14 April 2024, Sincere, a nine-year-old girl, was out with her 11-year-old cousin, selling sweets in their neighbourhood after school. As they approached Chambers' door, he took a screenshot from his doorbell camera and posted it to a community Facebook group. Beneath the image, he wrote a message that has since been widely criticised: 'Your lucky we weren't home to shoot your a** dumb b****.'

The post was swiftly taken down, but not before it had gone viral. Social media users expressed disgust at the violent language directed at a child, with many pointing out the racial undertones of the threat. The post was shared across multiple platforms, with many calling for action and justice.

Chambers' Explanation and Controversy

Chambers later deactivated his social media accounts. In a follow-up comment, he claimed the girls were acting as 'decoys' for an attempted break-in at his home, though no evidence was there to support this claim. He added, 'I saw that on my camera and have a wife and 7-month-old at home, which I will protect as you would. I was hot when I posted it, which is why I deleted it. I could have handled it a lot different.'

He also stated that he wanted to speak with the girl's parents to 'have a conversation,' implying regret for his earlier words. However, his words did little to calm the public outrage, with many feeling his initial post was a dangerous overreaction rooted in racial bias.

The Response from the Girl's Mother

Beyond Shabazz, Sincere's mother, responded publicly to the incident. She explained that her family resides in the same neighbourhood, and her daughter and niece had been out selling candy after school. 'I wasn't aware they were out selling,' she said, adding she was at home caring for her one-year-old and her mother, who recently underwent brain surgery.

Shabazz was quick to file a police report after seeing the social media post. She expressed not wanting to engage with Chambers directly, describing his public statement as a lie intended to justify his threats. 'Tyler Chambers and his wife, Cassidy, claimed they were going to hurt my daughter because she knocked on the door,' she said. 'There is nothing wrong with children going door-to-door selling candy; we treat everyone with respect.'

She also shared a video from a neighbour confirming her daughter was not a threat, showing her attempting to sell candy at a neighbour's door. The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign, raising over £11,000 (roughly $14,000) to support legal proceedings.

Calls for Justice and Consequences

Shabazz has organised a Change.org petition demanding that Chambers be prosecuted for his threats against her child. The petition has garnered over 1,000 signatures. She wrote, 'Our lives were changed when Tyler Chambers publicly threatened my daughter, wishing harm upon her for simply knocking on a door. His words still echo in my mind.'

Many social media users have called for him to be fired from his position as General Manager at Mister Car Wash in Tampa. The company has yet to release an official statement, and it is still unclear whether Chambers still works there. Meanwhile, local authorities have completed their investigation and are considering potential charges.

Shabazz emphasised the importance of holding individuals accountable for threatening behaviour, especially when it involves minors. 'We need to ensure our children are safe,' she said, 'and that those who threaten them face proper consequences.'

As the legal process unfolds, many are watching closely to see whether justice will be served for Sincere and her family. While the full legal outcome remains to be seen, the community's outrage signals a clear message: threats rooted in hatred and violence towards children will not be tolerated.