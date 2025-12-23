Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella died in a fiery crash on Sunday, 21 December in Los Angeles, California. He was 55 years old.

In a report by San Francisco Chronicle, the head of Respawn Entertainment was cruising in his 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS at quarter past 12 in the afternoon in the San Gabriel Mountains when his car hurtled off the road, crashing on a concrete barrier. He was trapped in the fire, while his passenger was rushed and later died in the hospital.

I cannot believe I am writing this.



Vince Zampella, a titan of the video game industry, the co-creator of Call of Duty and co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, not to mention a dear friend, died in a car crash yesterday in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/jW3bT88gsE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 22, 2025

Electronic Arts spokesperson told BBC in an interview, 'This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince's family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work'.

EA also paid tribute to Zampella in a post that read, '[he was] a friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come'.

Who is Vince Zampella?

Vince Zampella co-created Infinity Ward, the studio that gave us Call of Duty in 2003 before co-founding entertainment studio Respawn Entertainment, home to some best-selling games like Apex Legends, Titanfall, and Titanfall 2, in 2010, according to the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

In 2010, Infinity Ward sacked Zampella and Former President/Game Director/CCO/CTO Jason West, seemingly due to conflict of interest, particularly with how Infinity Ward was charting its course in the gaming industry. They went on to found Respawn Entertainment.

IGN shares that he oversaw the production of the Call of Duty franchise, including its creative development. Apart from the CoD blockbuster, Zampella went on to produce other notable games such as Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, NBA Jam, Baldies, Vigilance, and Skies. Prior to Infinity Ward, he was part of Gametek, Atari, Sega, and Ripcord.

Washington Post calls Zampella's legacy 'immeasurable', calling him and his team the 'new dreamweavers of the 21st century'.

Respawn calls Zampella a 'titan of the industry', a 'visionary leader', and a 'force who shaped teams and games' in its tribute post on X Tuesday.

We're heartbroken by the passing of our founder and dear friend Vince Zampella.



Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our… pic.twitter.com/L51gG9tbRo — Respawn (@Respawn) December 22, 2025

The post continued, 'His impact reached far beyond any one game or studio. We will remember Vince for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Respawn & Battlefield. Most importantly, he championed what he believed was right for the people behind those studios and our players because it mattered'.

Infinity Ward says Zampella 'will always have a special place' in their history in their tribute post on X, saying, 'Your legacy of creating iconic, lasting entertainment is immeasurable'.

Rest in peace Vince.



As one of the founders of Infinity Ward and Call of Duty, you will always have a special place in our history.



Your legacy of creating iconic, lasting entertainment is immeasurable.



Our deepest condolences to Vince’s family and loved ones upon this… — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 22, 2025

A Gaming Legacy

Zampella's innovation set industry standards for multiplayer games with battle royale games such as Call of Duty and Medal of Honor: Allied Assault. He will be remembered as a key factor in high quality, competitive games, with the ones pioneered under his instruction becoming benchmarks in the gaming industry.

For hardcore gamers, Vince Zampella's legacy is deeply personal. The games he helped craft, along with the studios he worked with, have shaped not only the way games are now created, but also the way players experience the stories. The games he left encouraged developers to embrace creative freedom, push boundaries, and take risks.