When the Sledgehammer Games job listings surfaced online, the gaming community quickly speculated that Call of Duty would soon be available on Nintendo Switch. Here's why the job listing sparked such rumours — and why fans are excited.

On 26 November 2025, a listing for a Senior Technical Artist (Animation tools) at Sledgehammer Games — part of the broader Activision/Microsoft umbrella — caught the attention of gaming fans and the press.

The Job Listing That Fuelled It All

The listing notes that relevant experience with AAA mobile or Switch titles is considered a bonus, signalling that the studio is looking for talent familiar with the unique challenges of developing AAA games on Switch hardware.

Given that the Switch — and potentially its successor, the rumoured Switch 2, have not hosted recent Call of Duty titles, this detail immediately stood out.

Many interpreted the wording as a hint that Sledgehammer could be preparing a port or new entry of Call of Duty for Nintendo's handheld devices, suggesting that development for a Switch 2 version may already be underway.

@callofduty Welcome to Haven’s Hollow ⛰️ A picturesque Appalachian town wrapped in mystery and primed for mayhem. Your new Resurgence playground drops in Season 01 of Call of Duty: Warzone on December 4 🔥 ♬ original sound - Call of Duty

Furthermore, the Senior Technical Artist role involves building animation tools, rigs, pipelines, and support workflows for AAA games.

Among the 'bonus XP' credentials are 'AAA Mobile or Switch experience' and familiarity with modern engines and art toolchains.

This suggests the studio might be preparing for development or optimisation specifically for Switch hardware — perhaps even tailoring rigging, animations, and performance pipelines accordingly.

Why Now — And Why It Makes Sense

The timing of the listing is interesting. Earlier in 2025, based on the published by My Nintendo News, Activision and Microsoft reiterated their commitment to bring the Call of Duty franchise to Nintendo hardware as part of their long-term agreement with the company.

What's more, the hardware landscape may finally be catching up. Previous Switch models struggled with the demands of modern AAA shooters, but with prospective upgrades, some suggest the newer console generation could handle Call of Duty's requirements.

Sledgehammer Games itself has a track record — outside of support work — of leading major entries in the series.

That makes the studio a plausible candidate to handle a port or new title tailored to Nintendo audiences.

Fans Are Pumped With Excitement

Although the job listing's mention of Switch experience is promising, there is still no official confirmation from Activision, Microsoft, or Sledgehammer that a Switch port or exclusive Call of Duty title is in development.

Nevertheless, the announcement has fans buzzing with excitement online.

On Reddit, one user commented, 'Makes sense ... I could see them doing things to make it easier to release CoD on the Switch 2.'

Other social media posts express cautious optimism: 'A new job posting ... has us finally wondering if the first-person shooter franchise may return to a Nintendo platform.'

'There's real reason to believe the wait might soon be over.'

Of Course, Some Fans Remain Sceptical

'The hype for Switch 2 seems pretty big, but casual gamers outside of Nintendo don't seem interested ... it really comes down to if they can generate enough press.'

Overall, however, the general sentiment is one of excitement — particularly among long-time Nintendo players who have been waiting for Call of Duty on the console for over a decade.

If the rumours turn out to be true, Nintendo fans might finally see Call of Duty on their handheld console again. A port to Switch or Switch 2 could open up the franchise to a wider audience, especially those who prefer portable gaming.