In the weeks following The Wall Street Journal's report that Electronic Arts (EA) was going private in a colossal £45 billion ($55 billion) buyout, the gaming world has been in uproar.

A consortium of high-profile investors — including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), private equity giant Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, an investment firm run by Jared Kushner — has agreed to purchase 100% of EA.

For one of the world's biggest game publishers, behind blockbuster franchises like Madden, Battlefield, and The Sims, this moment marks one of the largest all-cash takeovers in business history.

But as the deal moves forward, questions now swirl about the future of EA's creative independence, its use of artificial intelligence, and its long-standing player-first philosophy.

EA Asserts It Will Maintain Creative Control

Addressing speculation, EA released an updated FAQ for staff seeking clarity about how the takeover could affect its culture, projects, and processes. Under the question 'Will our culture change as a result of this deal?', the company insists that 'EA will maintain creative control and our track record of creative freedom and player-first values will remain intact.'

Similarly, when asked about investor influence, EA stated: 'The Consortium believes in our vision, our leadership and our focus on creating games, stories, and content that reflect a range of experiences and deliver them to our global player community. They're investing in the creativity that defines EA.'

The reassurance comes after concerns that investors linked to political figures — including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud — could influence the company's content and leadership direction.

EA reiterated that Andrew Wilson would stay on as CEO and that there would be 'no changes' to the executive team or its immediate operations.

Why EA's AI Strategy Remains Under Scrutiny

Interestingly, the same employee FAQ also emphasised that EA's approach to artificial intelligence would remain deliberate and balanced. 'We will maintain a thoughtful, steady approach to AI,' the company said. 'AI is a tool to empower our people to put creativity first by reimagining workflows and amplifying the creative power of our teams.'

However, those assurances clash with recent claims reported by Business Insider. The report, which cited several current employees, described the company's AI push as far from steady or thoughtful, claiming workers are pressured to incorporate generative AI tools into nearly every aspect of daily tasks — particularly in coding.

One developer noted that AI-written code often contains so many errors that human programmers must manually fix hundreds of lines. While EA describes this workflow as a 'reimagined' creative process, staff reportedly see it as a technological headache.

What EA's £45 Billion Sale Could Mean for Its Future

The takeover, expected to close within six to nine months, will saddle EA with an estimated £16 billion ($20 billion) in debt — a cost many observers believe could affect the publisher's long-term strategies and hiring capabilities. Still, EA's leadership maintains that the buyout strengthens its position.

'This partnership gives us the ability to move faster and unlock new opportunities on a global stage,' EA said. The company also stressed that there would be no 'immediate' job changes or layoffs as a direct result of the acquisition.

Despite these reassurances, union leaders and regulators are watching closely. The president of the Communications Workers of America has urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to conduct a comprehensive review of the sale, citing concerns over foreign ownership and data governance.

As the industry awaits official regulatory clearance, the deal represents a major test for creative independence in gaming — a sector increasingly shaped by investment conglomerates and geopolitical influence.

Will EA Keep Its Creative Soul?

For now, EA's promises of artistic autonomy may hold, but the real verdict will come only once it ships its first major title under the new regime. Gamers and developers alike will be paying close attention to whether the company's commitment to its creative DNA remains more than just words.