The video games industry is mourning the death of Vince Zampella, one of its most influential creative leaders, after he was killed in a car crash in Southern California. Zampella, who played a central role in the development of major franchises including Call of Duty, Battlefield and Apex Legends, was 55.

Authorities said Zampella died on Sunday after the sports car he was driving left the road on Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger who was also in the vehicle later died in hospital.

His death has prompted tributes from across the global gaming industry, with colleagues and studios describing his work as instrumental in shaping modern first-person shooters and large-scale action games over more than two decades.

Fatal Crash Under Investigation

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred shortly after midday on a winding stretch of Angeles Crest Highway. Officers said the Ferrari Zampella was driving exited a tunnel, struck a concrete barrier and burst into flames. The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Investigators said a witness provided video footage of the incident, which is being reviewed as part of the inquiry. No other vehicles were reported to be involved.

Career That Reshaped Modern Gaming

Zampella rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a senior creative figure on Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, before co-founding Infinity Ward. The studio went on to create Call of Duty, which became one of the most commercially successful franchises in entertainment history.

After leaving Infinity Ward, Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment in 2010. The studio gained critical acclaim with Titanfall and Titanfall 2, before achieving global success with Apex Legends. Respawn was acquired by Electronic Arts in 2017, with Zampella continuing to lead the studio.

In later years, he also took on oversight of EA's Battlefield franchise, guiding development from the company's Playa Vista studio. He was additionally involved in Respawn's Star Wars Jedi series, which expanded the studio's reach beyond shooters into narrative-driven action games.

Tributes From EA and the Gaming World

EA confirmed Zampella's death in a statement, describing his influence as lasting and wide-reaching. Colleagues highlighted his leadership style and his emphasis on long-term creative vision.

This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern… https://t.co/af2C4bvsmE — Electronic Arts (@EA) December 22, 2025

We are heartbroken by the loss of Vince Zampella, a creative leader whose work shaped generations of players and helped define what modern shooters and action games could be.



Across a remarkable career, Vince played a foundational role in franchises including Call of Duty,… pic.twitter.com/M2NgyJRWu2 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) December 22, 2025

Millions of us have been forever inspired by Vince Zampella’s work. His legacy is enduring. Across all our Call of Duty teams and all across Activision, we offer our deepest condolences to Vince’s family, friends and fans on his tragic passing. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 23, 2025

In a post on X, the official Battlefield account said it was 'heartbroken' by his death, describing Zampella as a creative leader whose work shaped generations of players. The statement said he led the franchise 'with care and purpose', grounding decisions in what mattered most to the community and the future of the series.

The post added that while his impact extended far beyond any single game or studio, he would be remembered for trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas and supporting the people building the games.

A Lasting Influence

Zampella's death marks the loss of one of the most influential figures in modern video game development. From early military shooters to global live-service titles, his work helped define how large-scale action games are made and played.

As tributes continue from developers and players alike, attention remains on the investigation into the crash. Within the industry, however, his legacy is already clear. Zampella's creative and leadership contributions continue to shape franchises that remain central to gaming culture worldwide.