Colombian singer-songwriter Yeison Jiménez has died following a plane crash in central Colombia, just hours before he was due to perform in Medellín. He was 34.

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff on Saturday, 10 January, in the area between Paipa and Duitama in the Boyacá region. Colombia's Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics confirmed that the aircraft, registered as N325FA, went down minutes into the flight, killing all six people on board.

Jiménez was travelling with members of his team for a concert scheduled later that evening.

What Happened to the Singer?

Authorities said the victims included Jiménez's manager Jefferson Osorio, Juan Manuel, Oscar Marín, Weisman Mora and pilot Captain Fernando Torres. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In a statement translated into English and shared on social media, Jiménez's representatives confirmed his death.

'With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jiménez's organisation and team deeply regret to announce his passing,' the statement read. 'Today, we not only say goodbye to an artist, but to a son, a brother, a friend — a human being full of dreams and courage.'

The post published by the moderator of Jiménez's Instagram account described the announcement as 'the most painful post of my life.'

Who Was Yeison Jiménez?

Born Yeison Orlando Jiménez on 26 July 1991 in Manzanares, Caldas, Jiménez rose to prominence as one of the leading figures in Colombia's música popular scene — a genre blending traditional Colombian sounds with Mexican regional influences.

He released his debut album Con El Corazón in 2013, which introduced him to national audiences through tracks such as Te Voy a Olvidar, No Critiquen Mi Dolor and Esperando un Pin. His breakthrough helped modernise the genre and bring it to mainstream audiences.

According to Billboard, Jiménez became the first Colombian artist to sell out Bogotá's Movistar Arena three times, drawing more than 40,000 fans in total. In 2024, he also sold out El Campín Stadium, marking another historic first for a Colombian regional artist.

On the charts, he reached No. 16 on Billboard's Regional Mexican Airplay ranking with Tu Amante in 2021 — a rare crossover achievement for Colombian música popular.

Fans and Industry React

News of Jiménez's death prompted an outpouring of grief across social media, with fans sharing lyrics, concert footage and messages of condolence.

One Instagram user wrote,

'💔💔💔💔 qué tristeza. Mucha fortaleza para su familia 🙏🏻 (💔💔💔💔 how sad. Much strength for his family 🙏🏻)',

while another one commented

'Ojalá fuera mentiras 😭😭😭 pero no lo es ❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ ahora ya eres un angelito 🤍🕊️🕊️(I wish it was lies 😭 😭 😭 but it's not ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 💔 💔 💔 💔 💔 😭 😭 😭 🕊️ 🕊️ 🕊️🕊️ 🕊️ now you're an angel 🤍 🕊️ )'

Upon hearing of the news, sentiments from fans and listeners poured in online for the late singer:

Nunca pensé que la noticia de Yeison Jiménez me iba a pegar tan duró. Definitivamente la vida es prestada pic.twitter.com/oG9Bqbs8yB — Camila⸆⸉ (@camilawtf__) January 10, 2026

Colombianos después de conocer la noticia de la muerte de Yeison Jiménez. pic.twitter.com/rBZadUV1FQ — Katscarey (@KatsCarey) January 11, 2026

Lo de Yeison Jiménez me dejó así (y eso que yo no era fan ni de su música ni de él):pic.twitter.com/QdBzsJMPiE — Un Simple Extraño. (@Noble_Jhon) January 11, 2026

Artists and industry figures also paid tribute, highlighting Jiménez's role in expanding the reach of Colombian popular music beyond regional audiences.

Family and Legacy

Jiménez is survived by his wife and three children. In past interviews, he often spoke about balancing touring life with fatherhood and cited his family as his primary motivation.

At just 34, Jiménez had already reshaped Colombia's música popular landscape, helping elevate a once-regional genre to national and international stages. His death comes as the genre continues to gain momentum, much of it driven by the success he helped pioneer.

As investigations into the crash continue, fans are remembering Yeison Jiménez not only for his chart milestones, but for the emotional honesty that defined his music — and the lasting imprint he leaves on Colombian popular culture.