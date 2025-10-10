Manchester stood still, but it was anything but silent. Thousands of mourners gathered not just to grieve, but to celebrate Ricky Hatton, the beloved British boxing icon whose funeral became a citywide tribute to his life, legacy, and unbreakable bond with his people.

Hatton, known as 'The Hitman', died on 14 September 2025 at the age of 46. His funeral was held at Manchester Cathedral, following a procession that traced the emotional geography of his life—from his favourite pub to the home of his cherished football club.

A Final Journey Through Manchester

The cortège began its journey at the Cheshire Cheese pub in Hyde, Hatton's local, where mourners applauded as the hearse departed. In a fitting nod to his humour and working-class pride, the procession was led by a yellow Reliant van from Only Fools and Horses. The van, which Hatton had purchased and famously driven around his hometown, was a perfect symbol of the boxer's deep affection for British pop culture and his unpretentious charm.

The route included emotional stops at the Harehill Tavern and Hatton's Gym, where fans gathered to sing, take photos, and share memories. At The New Inn, doves were released in his honour, adding a solemn yet celebratory tone to the day. After the service, the procession made its final stop, moving from the cathedral to the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City.

A Champion Remembered

Inside Manchester Cathedral, the atmosphere was reverent and deeply emotional. Hatton's son, Campbell Hatton—himself a professional boxer—delivered a moving eulogy.

'I can't explain how much I'm going to miss you, dad', he said, 'and that we won't be making any new memories - but the ones we did I will cherish forever'.

Hatton's mother, Carol, also shared her thoughts in a statement read on her behalf: ''The Hitman' was adored by his army of fans - the People's Champion, and he would say that's how he would want to be remembered.'

'Long before this accolade he was our little champion from the day he was born'.

The service drew a remarkable cross-section of British sport and entertainment. Attendees included boxing legends Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan, Amir Khan, and Tyson and Tommy Fury. Footballers Wayne Rooney and Mike Summerbee, musician Liam Gallagher, and celebrities such as Paddy McGuinness and Calum Best were also present, underscoring the breadth of Hatton's appeal.

A Legacy Beyond the Ring

Hatton's celebrated career spanned decades, earning him world titles in both the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions. He faced elite opponents like Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao, building a reputation for his relentless pressure, punishing body shots, and an unwavering connection to his fans.

Beyond the ring, however, Hatton fought his toughest battles with courage. He was candid about his struggles with mental health, addiction, and the loss of identity after retirement. His powerful openness helped destigmatise these issues in the sporting world, making him not just a champion in boxing but a champion for emotional honesty.

As the procession wound through Manchester, it became clear that Hatton's legacy was forged from more than just his record—it was his humanity. The city mourned not only a fighter but a son, a father, and a symbol of resilience.

Hatton's funeral was described as 'a service of thanksgiving', but for the thousands who lined the streets, it was a final, heartfelt reminder of how deeply one man could touch the heart of a community.