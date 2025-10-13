The typical Monday morning commute on Interstate 95 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, turned to chaos when a small plane fell from the sky, crashing in a massive fireball.

The tragic incident, which occurred around 8:15 a.m. on 13 October 2025, killed both people on board the aircraft. A commuter in a nearby vehicle was also injured amidst the wreckage.

According to eyewitness accounts and footage from the scene, the aircraft broke apart upon impact, bursting into flames as it slammed into the highway. The violent impact sent debris hurtling across multiple lanes of traffic, leaving a silver sedan dangerously crumpled in the median grass. It remains unclear whether the plane struck the vehicle directly or if another car collided with it while trying to avoid the falling aircraft.

Highway Closure And Emergency Response

The crash prompted an immediate and complete closure of I-95 near Dartmouth, with emergency vehicles and investigators flooding the scene.

Photos and video shared by local outlets showed the mangled remnants of the aircraft scattered across the median. Flames and thick smoke rose from the wreckage as first responders arrived swiftly, working with urgency to extinguish the blaze and secure the sprawling crash site.

The injured commuter was hospitalised, though officials have not released their identity or condition. The two individuals aboard the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene; their names have not yet been made public, pending notification of next of kin.

Unclear Cause And Flight Details

Authorities have not yet confirmed the official cause of the crash, leaving many questions unanswered.

Police suspect the plane may have been flying toward New Bedford Regional Airport, which is located just a few miles from the crash site. Complicating the investigation, the pilot reportedly had not filed a flight plan or a passenger list with the airport. This lack of documentation raises immediate questions about the nature of the flight and its ultimate intended destination.

Federal officials are investigating the crash, though they have not yet released details about which agencies are involved. As of Monday afternoon, no information has been provided regarding the aircraft's maintenance history, pilot background, or flight data.

Eyewitnesses And Public Reaction

The crash shocked commuters and residents in the area, many of whom witnessed the plane's terrifying descent and the resulting explosion.

'Not something to see every day', an eyewitness said. 'Nobody [woke] up this morning expecting to be hit by a plane'.

The dramatic nature of the crash and its timing during rush hour caused widespread disruption. Traffic was backed up for miles, and officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. There was no official estimate for when the highway would fully reopen.

Investigation Continues

Local and federal authorities have launched a full investigation into the crash but have not yet released any further details.

As of Monday afternoon, officials had not commented on possible causes such as mechanical failure, pilot error, or weather conditions. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

For now, the community mourns the loss of life and grapples with the shock of a rare and tragic event on one of Massachusetts' busiest highways.