Mark Cuban, billionaire entrepreneur and minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, recently addressed speculation surrounding his decision to delete posts endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the presidential election results were announced. Observant users, particularly from conservative platforms like Libs of TikTok, quickly noticed the deletions, leading to discussions about Cuban's political stance. Responding to the buzz, Cuban clarified that he has routinely deleted posts after major events for years, adding, "I've always gone back and deleted tweets... use the Wayback Machine if you really want to see them" per reports from Fox News.

Cuban's explanation reinforced that he regularly cleans up his digital presence and that this practice extends to both personal and political posts, including those from previous election cycles. He even mentioned that he co-developed an app to automate the deletion of old posts, a project he discontinued in 2021.

Congratulates Trump, Reiterates "America First" Stance

Following Trump's recent victory, Cuban took to X to congratulate the president-elect, posting, "Congrats @realDonald Trump. You won fair and square," and tagging Elon Musk with a "#Godspeed" as reported by the New York Post. Cuban's willingness to offer congratulations surprised many, especially considering his strong criticisms of Trump during the campaign. On "The View," Cuban had argued that Trump lacked associations with "strong, intelligent women" but later acknowledged that his comment may have been ill-timed, following President Biden's "garbage" remark about Trump supporters.

Despite this apparent tension, Cuban explained that he is open to helping the Trump administration if needed, as he had done in 2020. "If Trump wins, I'll help," he stated in an interview with CNBC, referencing his previous work during the pandemic to bolster domestic PPE production. Cuban clarified, "I'm America first," underlining that he would prioritise national interests over political disagreements if asked.

Political Differences Don't Impact Business Ties to Trump

Though Cuban has been a vocal supporter of Harris, he maintains a noteworthy financial connection to Trump. Cuban has owned a $13.5 million condo in Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City since 2000, a purchase made through The Radical Revocable Trust, which he manages. Cuban's spacious, 3,700-square-foot unit, located on the 45th floor, includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and amenities such as a private library and breathtaking views of Central Park. The building provides exclusive perks, including Michelin-starred room service from the adjoining Jean-Georges restaurant, a fitness centre, and a 55-foot heated pool.

Despite Cuban's recent support of Harris, he values the prime location and luxury of the property, and his political stance has not impacted his decision to maintain it. His willingness to keep this residence even as he criticises Trump underscores the complicated nature of his relationship with the former president.

Cuban's Political Journey and Evolving Views on Trump

In recent interviews, Cuban has opened up about his shifting views on Trump, whom he initially supported in the 2016 election due to his unconventional approach. "I thought Trump was the best thing to happen to politics because he wasn't a typical candidate," Cuban shared on the This Past Weekend podcast. However, his support dwindled as he found conversations with Trump to be lacking in depth. "Whenever you try to get into a conversation about details with him, it never worked," Cuban said, revealing his frustration with Trump's apparent aversion to specifics.

In 2020, however, Cuban agreed to help when Trump requested his input on healthcare solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. "He asked me to come help during COVID," Cuban explained, adding that his "country over party" mentality would prompt him to assist again if Trump required it in his upcoming administration.

Amid speculation about his motivations, Cuban reassured fans of his consistent principles. Despite public support for Harris, Cuban noted he has not financially contributed to any campaign since 2001. His current interest, he says, lies in fostering civic engagement rather than partisan loyalty. The deletion of Harris-endorsing posts, Cuban implied, should not be misinterpreted as an indication of a political shift.