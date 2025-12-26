Big Brother star Mickey Lee tragically passed at the age of 35 on Christmas Day after suffering multiple cardiac arrests stemming from flu-related complications, her family has confirmed.

The reality star's family announced the news in a statement posted to her Instagram account, thanking fans for their support and describing her as a person whose 'authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression.' Tributes have since poured in from her former castmates and the wider Big Brother community.

'A Tremendous Loss'

'With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening,' said the post. 'Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on "Big Brother," where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.'

'The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated,' the post continued. 'As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement.'

Lee's family added that details for the memorial services will later be shared.

'Mickey's light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.'

What Caused the Multiple Cardiac Arrests?

In a post on Monday, a post on Lee's Instagram shared that the 'Big Brother' star was experiencing cardiac arrests stemming from flu-related complications. At the time, Lee was in the Intensive Care Unit in critical but stable condition. The post also shared a link to a GoFundMe page for Lee's medical expenses, and by Friday, was able to raise over $32,000 (over £23,697).

'She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging,' said the post.

'Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let's show her the same love and support now when she needs it most.'

Reactions to Lee's Passing

Following the announcement of Lee's death, several of her friends and reality television peers took to social media to express their sadness over her passing.

'Sorry for your loss and prayers for your family. RIP Mickey, you are missed – love to all of you,' said Rachel Reilly, who won 'Big Brother' Season 13 and co-starred with Lee on Season 27.

Jimmy Heagarty, Lee's castmate also shared a few posts even during the time that Lee was still hospitalised. In his latest post on Instagram, he shared a video and a photo with Lee, saying that this is how he will remember her.

'Someone who was silly, who smiled and laughed, but importantly someone who always cared. The way Mickey could light up a room without even trying, turn the smallest moments into memories, and make everything feel a little lighter. That's what I'll carry with me. I'm grateful for every laugh, every late-night talk, and every moment we shared,' wrote Heagarty.

'This is so devastating,' said Mecole Hayes, who was on Season 25 of 'Big Brother.' 'We are incredibly sad for this unfortunate loss. Rest peacefully beautiful.'

'This is so heartbreaking. I'm happy she got to live out an experience of a lifetime on "Big Brother" and share her light with the world. I'm honoured to have met her for a brief moment. She was SO kind and beautiful; I was truly amazed by her light. This one hurts,' said Bayleigh Pelham of Big Brother Canada.