The festive season has traditionally been a time for family unity, but days before Christmas, the years-long rumour that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were feuding with the Beckhams was confirmed when Brooklyn's brother, Cruz, announced he had blocked them on social media. Brooklyn has effectively drawn a line in the sand, prioritising his matrimonial loyalty over his world-famous lineage.

Brooklyn doubled down on his choice in his most recent social media post, calling his wife his 'everything.' David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son is clearly prioritising his wife over them.

Brooklyn Beckham Says Wife Nicola Peltz Is 'My Everything'

In a calculated social media update that many royal and celebrity experts have dubbed a 'pointed message', Brooklyn Beckham took to his Instagram Stories to share a romantic tribute to his wife on Christmas Eve.

Brooklyn shared an intimate photo of them holding hands. The aspiring chef accompanied the candid post with the caption, 'My everything x'.

While the post appears innocent, the timing raises eyebrows, as he posted it while their family drama was escalating. Many took the caption as shade against the Beckhams after Brooklyn declined his family's invitation to spend Christmas with them and chose to be with his in-laws instead.

The move seemingly sealed Brooklyn's stance on the feud between Nicola and the Beckhams, letting the world know that his wife is his top priority and that remains true even if it costs his family.

Brooklyn's Response To Brother Cruz

The tension among the Beckhams escalated last week after several outlets claimed that Victoria and David Beckham unfollowed their son on Instagram. Cruz Beckham broke his silence to defend their parents, saying it was Brooklyn who actually blocked them on the social media platform.

'NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked ... as did I,' Cruz wrote on, confirming the Beckham family feud.

Rather than offering an olive branch, Brooklyn didn't mind the escalated tension with his family. In fact, he seemingly responded to his younger brother's post by sharing a video on TikTok with Lady Gaga's song 'Telephone' playing in the background, with the lyrics, 'Sorry, I cannot hear you. I'm kinda busy.'

The Origins Of The Clash

The Beckhams had been a picture of a united family until Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022. According to rumours, the falling-out began when Peltz chose to wear a custom Valentino bridal gown for her big day rather than her mother-in-law's design.

She later explained that Victoria's atelier could not deliver on time, so they agreed that she go for another designer. Since then, there have been various reports that Victoria and Nicola do not see eye to eye.

Also, what began as a disagreement over a dress has since spiralled into a multi-year conflict involving missed birthdays, snubbed holidays, and competing media narratives. The Beckhams were reportedly heartbroken when Brooklyn and Nicola declined to attend David's knighthood celebration in November.

There were also claims that the Beckhams wanted to have Brooklyn over for Christmas, even without Nicola. However, he decided to be with her and celebrate the holidays with her family.

Is Nicola To Blame For The Drama?

As the feud rages on, much of the public's ire has been directed toward Nicola Peltz, with critics accusing her of being the architect of the family's destruction. Detractors argue that Nicola has 'manipulated and brainwashed' Brooklyn against his family. Another claimed she isolated' him or has encouraged him to abandon the Beckhams.

There are allegations that she is threatened by the global fame of the Beckham brand. However, supporters of the couple argue that Brooklyn is simply a man choosing his wife over his parents, a natural evolution in any marriage.

Regardless of where the fault lies, the result remains a fractured family and a public spectacle that shows no signs of slowing down. The public will surely wait for Victoria and David's reaction to Brooklyn's declaration of Nicola being his 'everything' to see if they can still recover their lost son.