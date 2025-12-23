JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes may have been together for less than a year, but the couple have already sparked intense engagement speculation as they prepare to spend their first Christmas together.

The 22-year-old singer and dancer and the 33-year-old former Love Island star met earlier this year while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother UK. Their connection, which began as a close friendship on the show, quickly evolved into a romance once filming wrapped — and fans have been watching closely ever since.

With both openly discussing marriage timelines and Christmas proposals now in the spotlight, here's a look at 10 moments from their whirlwind relationship so far.

From Reality TV to Romance

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes first crossed paths in April while filming Celebrity Big Brother UK, where their chemistry quickly stood out. At the time, Siwa maintained that their relationship was platonic, though viewers were unconvinced.

Not long after leaving the Big Brother house, the pair confirmed they were dating, officially beginning a long-distance relationship between the US and the UK. Their early appearances together showed an ease and closeness that hinted this was more than a fleeting reality TV romance.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pictured together shortly after Celebrity Big Brother UK.

The pair formed a close bond during their time on the reality series.

Eventually, JoJo and Chris stepped out together as a newly confirmed couple.

Engagement Talk and Public Scrutiny

As Christmas approached, engagement rumours intensified after Hughes addressed the possibility of proposing during the holidays. He admitted that while Christmas engagements are popular, he prefers moments that feel less expected.

Siwa, however, had her own unconventional take. Joking about proposing herself, she teased that she would only do so if Hughes waited too long — even setting a playful deadline years in the future. Hughes later admitted the idea made him uncomfortable, though both stressed the conversation was lighthearted.

Their relationship briefly made headlines again in November after Hughes referred to himself as 'single' during a MasterChef appearance, causing fans to question whether the couple had split.

The confusion was later clarified when it emerged the episode had been filmed before the pair met on Celebrity Big Brother.

JoJo and Chris pictured amid growing engagement rumours.

Chris Hughes has said he avoids 'expected' proposal moments.

JoJo Siwa joked about proposing herself if Chris waits too long.

The couple shut down split rumours after confusion over a TV comment.

First Christmas Together

Despite the speculation, both have made it clear they're happy letting their relationship unfold naturally. Siwa recently shut down break-up rumours by marking six months together on social media, writing that she wouldn't trade a single day of their relationship.

This Christmas marks a major milestone, with Siwa choosing to spend the holiday in England with Hughes' family instead of returning to the United States. She has described it as her first Christmas away from home, while Hughes joked about trying to impress her mother with the perfect gift.

Both have spoken openly about how grounded and content they feel, with Hughes previously calling Siwa the love of his life and his best friend.

JoJo Siwa will be spending Christmas in the UK with Chris Hughes.

JoJo and Chris pictured looking loved-up ahead of Christmas, celebrating the festive season together.

While Chris Hughes may have ruled out a predictable Christmas proposal, engagement talk clearly isn't off the table for JoJo Siwa and her boyfriend. Eight months into their relationship, the couple appear focused on enjoying the moment rather than rushing milestones.

Whether or not wedding bells ring anytime soon, their openness, affection and willingness to plan a future together suggest this romance is far from a holiday fling.