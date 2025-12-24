A group of Gen Z content creators is scouring the 70-acre island of Jerffrey Epstien, which is home to all his gruesome and unimaginable criminal and sexual activities. Now, these creators are digging into it. Here's what they discovered so far and why it matters.

Social media content creator Andrew Peterson, who is well-known to his followers as AndrewProTV on social media, along with friends who are also content creators, is digging into the Little Saint James Island, also widely known as Epstein Island.

His content usually revolves around sneaking into people's property. His latest YouTube video was nine months ago, sneaking into the abandoned party mansion of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In the description of the video, he said that the documentary is created for 'investigative and educational purposes,' and that they aim to provide insight, analysis, and discussion on a public figure.' They also disclaimed the video as something that 'should not be taken as an absolute fact.'

Last month, in November 2025, Andrew posted on his Instagram a sneak peek of their latest exploration. He captioned: 'The FBI probably gonna pay me a visit for this one😭 #epsteinsisland #releasethefiles.'

The video shows them running around the island and putting up a banner that says 'release the files.'

In another video shared by one of Andrew's companions on the island, film director Zac Espejo, known to his followers as Zac Seg, shows the island at night.

The video was captioned, 'Trump's not gon' be happy with this one.' In the clip, the group is seen standing in front of what they referred to as the 'Jeffrey Epstein Temple.' They then talked about checking out a tunnel they claimed led into the so-called 'temple.'

In a following clip, Zac said, 'This is the exact spot that Bill Clinton and Trump probably used to do their satanic rituals or whatever the f*ck they had going on down there.'

Another video Andrew posted consists of clips of them going inside the mansion and seeing a bunch of stuff—rooms, displays, and pictures. Security also looms around the island, which made them flee. It also has an overlay text saying, 'If they won't release the file...' implying that they will be the ones to find out and explore.

He cationed the post: 'Y'all think they're actually gonna release the rest of the files? Full video coming soon.'

All of the videos they posted are just snippets of what they saw on the island. In his Instagram story, Andrew promised the viewers that he would post the documentary, but they are having a hard time piecing everything together.

Everything About the Epstein Island

Little Saint James Island, more commonly known as Epstein Island, is a private island located about 2 miles off the coast of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

The island serves headquarters for Epstein's sex trafficking operation that spanned over two decades. Victims were often transported to the island via private jet and helicopter, where they were reportedly held captive and subjected to systemic abuse.

In late 2025, the US Government released evidence that reveals disturbing details about the property, including a specialized dental suite and physical evidence of the financier's efforts to record and blackmail his associates.

In 2019, after the death of a former American financier and convicted child sex offender while in prison, the island settled for over $105 million that compensates survivors and remediates the damage caused by his criminal enterprise.

Although the full video has not been released yet, Gen Z content creators are going out of their way, digging into the island matters as they aim for the files to be released and find out what's on the island.