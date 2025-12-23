Jeffrey Epstein's 'suicide video' has been circulating online after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released the video. But instead of people gaining interest in finding out how Epstein died, it sparked public outrage after the internet found out and exposed that the video was fake.

On Monday, 22 December 2025, the DOJ released shocking footage—it's the 'suicide video' of former financier and convicted sex offender, Epstein, in his Manhattan jail cell.

The video was among the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice in November, as ordered by the court, and was included without any explanation or context.

It quickly went viral and circulated widely online; however, internet users later discovered the truth behind the footage.

The 12-second video bears a timestamp of 4:29am on 10 August 2019 — roughly two hours before the convicted sex offender was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Furthermore, markings in the lower-right corner of the video read 'C-B14' and 'J EPSTEIN'.

It depicted a white-haired man in an orange jumpsuit, kneeling. The figure seems to be struggling—jerking his head while on the floor at the base of a jail-cell bunk bed.

This scene seemed to match Epstein's cell, where officials determined he hung himself while awaiting trial for a litany of sex-trafficking charges.

But here's the catch: the video was fake and computer-generated, and it appears to have been created using 3D rendering software. It was posted on YouTube five years ago by Chad Chaddington (@chadchaddington5164).

The New York Post further reported that another released document revealed the clip was fabricated, having originally circulated on 4chan and later flagged by investigators after being promoted by a Florida-based conspiracy theorist.

The Trump administration also confirmed to the outlet that the video was not authentic and had been available on YouTube for several years. It was eventually removed from the Department of Justice's website on Monday.

But they're too late as the video already circulated on the internet.

The Public Outrage

The fake video of Epstein's death has gone viral, and when the internet found out that it was fake, it caused public outrage.

Many criticised the Justice Department, accusing it of assuming the public would not realise—or notice—that it had released a fake video of Epstein.

On X, Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) posted the video. They wrote: 'The US DOJ just released what was supposed to be a video of Jeffrey Epstein attempting to commit suicide. HOWEVER it is a FAKE that was published on YouTube 5 years ago by user chadchaddington5164. WHY did the DOJ release a FAKE VIDEO?'

The post has attracted widespread attention, with many people sharing their own opinions on the DOJ's decision to release such a fake video.

One commented: 'The DOJ is breaking the law.' Another one said that the move was an international disinformation: 'Intentional disinformation. Just part of a gaslighting strategy. Multiple versions of the truth.'

Another netizen said, 'The files include the scope of things that aren't actually verified ... cool.'

With one saying that we are 'cooked.' 'DOJ releasing sh*t like "User fountainbabe33292 said, 'Epstein was in my backyard'" as a part of the investigation...We're cooked, guys.'

One questioned: 'Yeah, this looks really good on the DOJ. What the hell are they thinking?'

This was echoed by another netizen saying how the DOJ viewed people, 'Man, this just shows how stupid they believe we are. After COVID, I can't blame them.'

There is still no official statement from the US Justice Department addressing the fake 'Epstein suicide video' that was briefly included in the recent Epstein files release.