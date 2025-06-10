When Malia Obama stepped onto the red carpet at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to debut her short film The Heart, there was a subtle shift that didn't go unnoticed. In the film's credits, the 26-year-old was listed simply as Malia Ann, a quiet but deliberate departure from the surname that has defined much of her public identity.

For many, the decision raised questions. Was she distancing herself from the Obama name? Was this a statement about her independence? As speculation grew, Malia remained silent, letting her work speak for itself.

However, this week, her mother, Michelle Obama, opened up about the move during an episode of Sibling Revelry, the podcast Oliver and Kate Hudson hosted. And while she acknowledged that the name change caught the family a little off guard, she also made it clear: Malia is forging her own path, and that's exactly how the Obamas raised her to be.

'She's Trying to Make Her Way'

Michelle Obama, who spent eight years in the White House as First Lady and has remained a prominent public figure in the political sphere, said the decision was part of Malia's desire to build something for herself, without leaning on her family name.

'She's trying to make her way,' Michelle told the Hudson siblings. 'It is very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world, and they don't want people to assume that they don't work hard, that they're just naturally, just handed things.'

She emphasised that both Malia and her younger sister, Sasha, now 23, have been clear about wanting to be seen for who they are, not just who their parents are. 'They're very sensitive to that they want to be their own people,' Michelle added.

From 'Obama' to 'Ann' And Why It Matters

The name 'Ann' is more than just a middle name. It's a tribute to Malia's late grandmother, Ann Dunham, Barack Obama's mother, who passed away in 1995. By this detail, it's fair to say that Malia is not erasing her family history but rather reframing it in her own way.

Michelle admitted that the change didn't go entirely unnoticed at home. 'We were like, they're still going to know it's you, Malia,' she said, laughing. 'But we respected the fact that she's trying to make her way.'

According to Michelle, that decision reflects something deeper: a young adult trying to find her place in the world on her own terms.

Barack Reacted Similarly to Malia As Michelle

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast in late 2024, former US President Barack Obama shared a similar reaction. He recalled joking with Malia when he learned she planned to drop her last name professionally.

'I was all like, 'You do know they'll know who you are,' he said. However, Malia was clear in her intent. 'She's all like, 'You know what? I want them to watch it that first time and not in any way have that association.'

Barack added that both daughters have made a point not to rely on their famous surname to open doors. 'I think our daughters go out of their way to not try to leverage that,' he said.

Meanwhile, Michelle reflected on the challenges of parenting daughters in the public eye, especially during their time in the White House. From an early age, she said, Malia and Sasha wanted freedom, space to explore, make mistakes, and grow.

'They wanted to push the envelope; they needed some rope,' she said. 'They wanted to try some things, they wanted to be out in the world, and I knew that under the circumstances, they needed more rope than I probably would've given them if I were my mum.'