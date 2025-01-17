Logan Paul recently pitched his popular beverage, Prime Hydration, to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, hoping for an endorsement or investment. However, Cuban surprised him with a game-changing suggestion: fortify Prime with iron and promote it specifically for vegetarians.

Cuban highlighted how this enhancement could address a significant nutritional gap for vegetarians and plant-based consumers, turning Prime into a functional beverage with even broader appeal.

Paul, known for his success as a social media influencer, boxer, and entrepreneur, approached the conversation with a Shark Tank-style pitch. "Hello, Mark the Shark," Paul greeted Mark Cuban with his trademark enthusiasm before diving into why Prime stands out in the competitive beverage market.

'Prime hydration was developed to fill the void where taste meets function,' he said.

A Hydration Powerhouse

Boasting an impressive nutritional profile – 825 milligrams of electrolytes, BCAAs, antioxidants, B vitamins, 10% coconut water, just 20 calories, and only 2 grams of sugar – Paul highlighted the beverage's rapid market penetration.

'This is the fastest-growing beverage in the world,' he said, emphasising its global reach across major markets like the UK, South Africa, and Germany and its prestigious partnerships as the official sports drink for the UFC, Bayern Munich, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cuban's initial reaction was unequivocally positive. After sampling the drink, he declared, 'It's good. Yeah, it's really good. I'd drink this.' Going further, he favourably compared Prime to BodyArmor, another leading sports drink, admitting, 'I like this better, for sure.'

Could Prime Become The Official Drink Of The Mavericks?

Unlike a typical Shark Tank pitch, Paul's agenda extended beyond a financial infusion. 'I want to be the official sports drink of the Dallas Mavericks,' Paul said. Cuban seemed interested, but the conversation shifted dramatically when he offered a unique and unexpected business proposition.

As a vegetarian, Cuban acknowledged a common dietary challenge: 'The hardest thing to get is iron because I don't eat meat anymore, and that's where you get most of your iron.' To address this, he relies on fortified cereals like Corn Chex and Total, which are rich in iron but high in 'empty calories.'

Cuban proposed an innovative extension for Prime: fortifying it with iron to create a targeted beverage specifically for vegetarians. 'If you can infuse iron in it, then all of a sudden you've got a product specifically for vegetarians,' he explained.

He emphasised the burgeoning trend of plant-based diets among athletes, stating, 'There are no other drinks for vegetarians.' Paul appeared intrigued by the idea, hinting at future product development. 'We have our next product in mind,' he responded enthusiastically.

Beyond The Joke: A Potential Partnership

Despite jokingly labelling Paul's presentation 'the worst pitch ever,' Cuban didn't dismiss the possibility of collaboration. 'I'll check it out. We can do something for sure,' he said, leaving the door open for potential partnership.

Their exchange concluded with an informal agreement, punctuated by a handshake – or a gesture resembling one.

Prime Not Yet The Official Mavs Drink

While Prime is a popular choice, it does not hold the official endorsement of the Dallas Mavericks. To recap, the Dallas Mavericks partnered with BioSteel, a prominent sports nutrition company, as their official sports drink provider.

Furthermore, in 2023, the Mavericks established a multi-year partnership with CELSIUS, designating it as the team's official energy drink. Despite Paul expressing interest in making Prime Hydration the official sports drink of the Dallas Mavericks during a conversation with Cuban, no official announcement confirming this partnership has been made as of 17th January 2025.