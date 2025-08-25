Gen Z employees in the UK are facing a hidden downside to remote work: loneliness.

A new survey by Bupa reveals that nearly 40% of young workers aged 16 to 24 feel socially isolated while working from home.

For many, the lack of office camaraderie has become so overwhelming that they are now seeking jobs that bring them back into physical workplaces.

The findings come from the Bupa Annual Wellbeing Index, which tracks health and lifestyle trends across UK workplaces.

While working from home (WFH) offers flexibility and convenience, the report raises concerns about its impact on Gen Z's mental and physical well-being.

Why Gen Z Workers Are Struggling With WFH Loneliness

Remote work was initially celebrated for its perks. It offers freedom from daily commutes, more control over workspaces, and in some cases, boosts in productivity.

For introverts or creative workers, these benefits have been game-changers. But for many Gen Z employees, the trade-off has been steep.

The survey shows that 38% of young workers feel isolated at work compared with 24% of the overall UK workforce, according to The Telegraph.

Starting careers during the COVID-19 pandemic meant missing out on natural social interactions such as lunch breaks, after-work gatherings, and informal mentoring opportunities. These seemingly small moments often build lasting professional connections.

Tom Brown, 24, a PR assistant from Dorset, shared his experience: 'While there were upsides to working remotely, the downside was the limitations on social interaction. I've now learnt I'm not prepared to compromise on this.'

He has since sought out positions with office presence, adding: 'My well-being is already improving as a result.'

The survey also shows that nearly 45% of Gen Z workers are considering jobs with more social interaction, compared with just 27% of the wider workforce.

The Health Risks of Remote Work Loneliness

Experts warn that workplace isolation has serious consequences for young employees.

Dr. Naveen Puri, Medical Director of Bupa UK, said: 'Loneliness can have a devastating impact on our mental and physical health, with knock-on effects on depression, anxiety, stress and type 2 diabetes.'

Mental health data reflects this growing crisis. Insurance claims related to mental health among 18- to 35-year-olds have doubled from 2019 to 2024.

More than 21% of Gen Z employees also say their workplaces provide little to no mental health support.

Even Gen Z social media influencers, who thrive in digital spaces, admit the toll of isolation. Bupa found that 45% of influencers report loneliness when working alone, while 58% are actively considering returning to traditional office roles.

Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation, highlighted the broader risks: 'Young people are more likely to face insecure employment due to remote work and new technologies which increase isolation.' He urged employers to strengthen relationship building and offer better workplace support.

Practical Solutions to Overcome WFH Loneliness

While loneliness among Gen Z remote workers is alarming, experts say it can be tackled with intentional changes.

Coaching expert Sheryl Garratt recommends building connections both inside and outside work. She shared a few practical tips:

Build a Social Life Beyond Work. Joining clubs, sports groups, or creative communities helps foster social interaction. Staying in touch with friends and family, even virtually, provides much-needed emotional support.Work in Shared Spaces

Find an Accountability Buddy. Having a check-in partner reduces the feeling of working alone. Professional networks, events, and mastermind groups offer encouragement and collaboration.

Seek Mentorship. Mentorship, whether giving or receiving guidance, creates deeper connections and personal growth.

Garratt also warns against 'compare and despair' on social media, where unrealistic portrayals can worsen loneliness. Instead, focusing on real conversations with colleagues and clients builds stronger bonds.

The Bigger Picture

The Bupa Wellbeing Index makes it clear: WFH loneliness is more than a passing inconvenience. For Gen Z employees, who are just starting their careers, isolation can affect not only productivity but also long-term health and career development.

The challenge now falls on employers and policymakers to address the social gaps of remote work while supporting young workers in building meaningful professional and personal connections.