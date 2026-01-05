When a creator tells millions of followers they are stepping away, it is rarely about a 'few days'. It is usually about the moment the pressure stops feeling temporary and starts feeling personal. That is where News Daddy Dylan Page says he is with TikTok right now.

In a frank update, the creator announced he is leaving the platform briefly, not because he is out of stories, but because he claims the platform is stopping him from telling them. Page framed his break as a 'form of protest' against what he calls escalating censorship, declaring, 'sometimes I feel like I am at war with the platform that is supposed to be my ally'.

'One of the Biggest News Stories of the Decade'

News Daddy Dylan Page framed his break as reluctant and rooted in frustration with moderation. He said the censorship on the platform is 'getting out of hand', adding that 'one of the biggest news stories of the decade just broke, and I can hardly cover it'.

For followers who rely on short-form video for quick context, that claim lands as more than just creator drama. If a news-focused account cannot reach its audience, viewers lose a familiar source for updates, and the creator loses the trust that comes with consistency.

A Barrage of Takedowns and Throttling

At the heart of his complaint is volume and speed. He said, '5 videos removed in 2 days'. He also suggested the issue is no longer just removals but distribution. Page claimed TikTok can make videos 'ineligible for recommendation', arguing that this effectively buries content even if it technically remains on his profile. 'You guys won't even see it', he said.

Financial Squeeze and 'Glitching' Appeals

Page also raised the stakes by alleging an existential threat to his account. 'To date, they have tried to ban my account permanently for reasons we still don't know.'

Monetisation also surfaced as a major pressure point. Page claimed, 'They've dropped my RPM down to the lowest amount possible 0.01 cent.' Even without unpacking the mechanics, the message is clear: he believes the platform is not only limiting reach but also squeezing earnings.

For creators who spend long hours researching, scripting, and editing, that combination can make the work feel unsustainable.

Page said some takedowns follow long production times, claiming videos take 'entire days of research and editing'. He also criticised the explanations he receives, saying they 'don't give me a reason for the removal, just community guidelines'.

He further claimed the appeals process can be blocked in practice. 'And sometimes they even block me out of the appeals process by just glitching the page', he said, describing a situation where accountability feels out of reach.

'The Content Is Not the Problem'

To underline his argument, Page contrasted TikTok with other platforms. 'I have never had a single post taken down on YouTube or Instagram', he said, concluding, 'So the content is not the problem.'

That comparison is central to why he believes he is being treated unfairly. It is not just that moderation exists, but that he claims it is uniquely harsh on TikTok. Page said the next few days will look different for his followers. 'So, as a form of protest, the only place you will find me for the next few days is YouTube,' he said.

His closing line captures the uncertainty he feels about speaking up on-platform. 'Man, they probably gonna take this down too.' In the video, he delivered the full message in his own words.