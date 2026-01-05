A North Carolina teacher was killed this weekend in a tragic home invasion, with her final moments recorded on a 911 call. Zoe Welsh, 57, was found critically injured after calling emergency services from her Raleigh home on Saturday morning.

Welsh contacted 911 at around 06:30 to report a man inside her home on the 800 block of Clay Street. While she spoke to the dispatcher, the intruder allegedly began assaulting her. On the recording, the dispatcher can be heard at 06:34 stating: 'The complainant was screaming, but I am silent now.' Minutes later, police arrived to find Welsh severely injured.

Critical Injuries and Immediate Response

Officers responding to the reported burglary discovered a smashed front window and Welsh lying with a severe head injury. One officer reported: 'I have a female down. She's got a severe haemorrhage to the left side of her head.' Welsh was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

Raleigh Police swiftly began searching the neighbourhood, ultimately locating Ryan Camacho, 36, who was taken into custody. Camacho has been charged with murder and felony burglary. Authorities noted that he and Welsh did not appear to have known each other prior to the attack.

Suspect's Criminal History

Public records indicate Camacho has a long criminal record dating back to 2005. Notably, he was convicted in 2019 for discharging a firearm into an occupied Wake County property, and in November 2024, he received multiple misdemeanour convictions in Durham County, including breaking and entering.

Records from the NC Department of Adult Corrections show he has spent over five years incarcerated and was most recently jailed earlier this year for violating post-release conditions.

A Beloved Educator

Welsh had been a dedicated science teacher at Ravenscroft School in North Raleigh since 2006, having previously taught in the Wake County Public Schools system. She also served as chair of the Upper School Science Department and was a mentor to many students.

'The Ravenscroft community is devastated by the loss of our beloved colleague and friend Zoe Welsh,' a spokesperson for the school told ABC11. 'Zoe has been a cornerstone of our Upper School Science Department and the Ravenscroft community for years. Her loss is deeply felt by all of us who had the privilege of working with her and learning in her classroom.'

Welsh was a mother-of-two, and her death has left both her family and the broader school community grieving.

Ravenscroft School has announced that grief counselling and support resources will be made available to students, faculty, and staff as classes resume on Monday.

'It Affects Us All'

Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce expressed sorrow over the loss. 'I am deeply heartbroken for this mother, friend, and mentor to many in our community, and for the unimaginable trauma her family must endure,' Boyce said. 'Whenever there is a loss of life in our community, it affects us all.'

Boyce also highlighted the message sent by Camacho's arrest: that criminal acts will not be tolerated in Raleigh, and praised officers for their swift response. Camacho is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, and the case remains under investigation. Authorities have not released further details regarding a motive, though they have confirmed the two did not have a prior connection.

Remembering Zoe Welsh

Colleagues, students, and neighbours have expressed shock and sorrow at Welsh's passing. Many have praised her dedication to education and the positive impact she had on young lives throughout her career. Her legacy as a teacher, mentor, and community member will be remembered long after this tragedy.

As the Ravenscroft community begins the difficult process of mourning, officials urge the public to reflect on the importance of safety, support, and swift emergency response. Welsh's death is a reminder of both the unpredictability of violent crime and the profound effect it has on families and communities.