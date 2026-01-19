A fractured femur and a hospital bed have given television's most outspoken personality an unlikely new target for blame. British broadcaster Piers Morgan took to social media this week with his characteristic cheek, attributing a nasty tumble down the steps of a London restaurant to none other than the US president — a tongue-in-cheek jab that masked what has been a genuinely serious health scare.

Morgan, host of Piers Morgan Uncensored, revealed on Jan. 18 that he had fractured the neck of his femur in a fall at a hotel restaurant in the capital. In hospital photos shared on social media, the 60-year-old gave a thumbs-up while lying in a gown with a breathing tube, alongside X-rays showing damage to his hip. Despite the biting humour, the gravity of his condition was evident. He joked, 'The new year is off to a cracking start,' while acknowledging that he would need a new hip during his recovery.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️

1. Tripped on small step.

2. In a London hotel restaurant. (🙄)

3. Fractured femur.

4. So badly I needed new hip.

5. Recovering in hospital.

6. Crutches for 6wks

7. No long-haul for 12 wks.

8. New Year off to a cracking start!

9. I blame Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/dnFpYTPnDe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2026

The rehabilitation ahead proves substantial. Morgan cannot fly for twelve weeks and faces a six-month period of mobility restrictions, requiring crutches for the duration to aid his recovery.

When Political Opponents Become Unlikely Punchlines

Morgan's decision to blame Trump for his mishap reveals an intriguing dynamic between two men whose relationship has shifted dramatically since the broadcaster first emerged as a supporter of the American political figure. Once counted among Trump's vocal defenders, Morgan has fundamentally reassessed his position towards the president, particularly following the tumultuous events of Jan. 6, 2021, when MAGA supporters stormed the US Capitol building.

Days after that attack, Morgan did not mince his words. 'Trump's gone mad,' he declared publicly. 'I never thought he was capable of this,' Morgan continued, clearly shaken by what he had witnessed unfold.'He has played down to the very worst expectations of his worst critics...

But I never imagined the person I had known for 15 years would incite a mob to attack the Capitol in America and attack democracy itself. He didn't just cross a line, he trampled all over that line.'

This wasn't merely a passing criticism; it represented a fundamental break with a man Morgan had known for over a decade. The broadcaster's subsequent commentary on Trump has remained decidedly critical, and his quip about blaming the president for his accident sits within this broader context of disappointment and estrangement.

From Supporter to Vocal Critic

The broadcaster's recent condemnation of Trump goes beyond politics into personal territory. Last month, when director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found murdered at their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14, 2025 — allegedly by their son Nick Reiner — Trump posted scathing comments on Truth Social. Instead of expressing sympathy, he branded them 'paranoid' and 'tortured', claiming Rob suffered from 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME'.

Morgan's response was characteristically unsparing. 'This just crossed every line of basic human decency,' he stated firmly. 'This is just unacceptable — when people get murdered, you just show basic respect.' For Morgan, the comment epitomised a troubling pattern he believes defines Trump's current public persona: a willingness to weaponise tragedy for political purposes, regardless of the human cost involved.

The broadcaster's recovery will likely take months, during which he'll undergo a carefully managed rehabilitation programme. However, his recent social media announcement suggests that he's mentally sharp and ready to use his signature wit — even if it might come across as a bit too close to genuine disappointment.