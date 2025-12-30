Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner's passing, is one of Hollywood's most tragic incidents this year. Worse, it was later revealed that their son, Nick Reiner, was behind the double homicide case. As public interest in the case intensifies, fans are waiting for the autopsy reports from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office to be released. However, it has been confirmed that the records are to be kept sealed until further notice.

According to OK! magazine, Judge Dierdre Hill signed off on the order to prohibit the release of any investigative information, notes, reports, and photos related to Rob and MIchele's deaths. Investigators stressed that the decision has nothing to do with a lack of transparency, but is crucial to the integrity of the ongoing murder investigation.

Protecting the Investigation

The medical examiner's office has made only two pieces of information public. One, they declared the incident to be a double homicide, and two, that the couple sustained multiple sharp force injuries.

However, the investigators stressed that their decision to keep autopsy records sealed has nothing to do with their lack of transparency. Rather, it is crucial for authorities to get the information first before the media or the public gets hold of it.

'[This is] to ensure detectives from the Robbery Homicide Division learned of important information surrounding their deaths before the media and the public. The order was not sought to undermine transparency,' the department told The Los Angeles Times.

Poignant Final Gestures

The intense public interest in the case has been fueled by new, poignant details emerging about the couple's final days. Weeks after their demise, friends of Rob and Michele revealed that they are receiving Christmas cards from the couple. These were obviously sent out to their closest pals before their tragic murder.

Neda Soderqvist, Michele's trainer, shared a photo of the handwritten card that she received in the mail.

'Even from heaven, they are still making sure that everyone receives their bonuses and what really truly touches my soul and heart are the cards that Michele wrote me and one of the funny things about her was each time she sent me a bonus she would make me promise her that I would utilize it for myself and not give it away,' the trainer captioned the post.

Cary Elwes Pays Tribute to Rob Reiner

Other friends of Rob and Michele are still mourning their untimely demise. The actor's The Princess Bride co-star, Cary Elwes, paid tribute to Rob this week.

'Enough time has passed that I can finally put my grief into words. I was 24 when I first met Rob Reiner on The Princess Bride. And from that very first meeting, I fell in love with him. I was already a fan of his work so meeting him in person was a dream come true,' Elwes gushed.

Elwes also described Rob as someone who was never impressed by money. Rather, the late actor-director was only focused on other people's intentions and their heart.

Son Remains on Suicide Watch

Meanwhile, the man at the centre of the investigation, the couple's son Nick Reiner, 32, remains in custody without bail. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents and is reportedly on suicide watch amid his ongoing battles with addiction and mental health.