Saturday Night Live kicked off 2026 with Finn Wolfhard hosting for the first time, and the episode quickly turned into a Stranger Things mini-reunion. Wolfhard's monologue included surprise appearances from Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, and later the trio returned for a pre-recorded segment imagining Netflix pushing the franchise into endless spin-offs.

The parody was framed like a fake Netflix promo, with dramatic voiceover lines and exaggerated titles that poked fun at fan theories and sequel obsession. It also referenced the rumour that Stranger Things would secretly release an extra episode after its series finale, a claim that spread online after the show ended on 31 December.

Still, the sketch sparked backlash for a very different reason. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, did not appear, and the segment addressed his absence with a joke that quickly became the main talking point. According to reporting from the Independent, the voiceover claimed Will was not included because his coming out scene was 'still going on'.

Why Fans Think Noah Schnapp Was 'Snubbed'

The controversy was not simply about Schnapp being missing. It grew because the joke targeted a moment many viewers saw as emotionally important to the series. In the final season, Will's coming out scene has been widely discussed as one of the show's most vulnerable character beats, especially given how long fans waited for his storyline to be made explicit.

That context shaped the reaction online. Some fans argued that SNL was not mocking the writing or pacing of the scene, but instead turning Will's identity into a punchline. Others felt uncomfortable because the sketch referenced the moment directly, yet left the actor out entirely.

The Joke That Triggered 'Homophobic' Accusations

As clips circulated, the backlash became more intense across X, TikTok, and Instagram. Viewers called the line 'homophobic', arguing that a coming out scene should not be treated the same way as a meme about spin-offs or sequel culture.

The response also reignited the long-running debate about where parody ends and mockery begins. MovieWeb noted that the segment led to accusations that SNL crossed a line with the Will joke, even though the sketch included several other jabs at Stranger Things' finale and fandom culture. The reaction was summarised in MovieWeb's coverage, which described the outrage as being centred on humour aimed at Will's coming out moment.

What The Sketch Was Trying To Do

SNL's parody leaned heavily into Netflix satire, portraying Stranger Things as a franchise that could be milked forever. It pitched imaginary spin-offs featuring different characters and even teased a made-up 'lost episode' storyline that played into viral fan rumours.

For many viewers, that part worked because it captured the internet's post-finale chaos. The joke about Will, however, changed the tone. It shifted the conversation away from franchise parody and turned it into a debate about how LGBTQ+ storylines are treated in mainstream comedy.

Why This Hit A Nerve With Fans

The backlash also reflects how audiences have become more sensitive to representation, particularly when a character's identity is tied to emotional storytelling. Will's moment was seen by some as a rare example of soft, personal vulnerability in a show packed with action and spectacle.

That is why the joke landed differently for different viewers. Critics saw it as dismissive. Meanwhile, defenders argued the show was mocking the length of the scene and the writing style, not the fact Will is gay.

Even among those who brushed it off, the pushback still dominated discussion of Wolfhard's episode, overshadowing much of what was meant to be a celebratory guest-filled return.

Where Things Stand Now

So far, SNL has not issued a statement on the controversy. Schnapp has also not commented publicly on his absence or the joke. Even so, the clip continues trending, largely because the audience remains split between those calling it inappropriate and those insisting it was classic SNL humour.

Instead of being remembered purely as a Stranger Things send-off moment, the episode has become part of a wider conversation about comedy boundaries, representation, and why Noah Schnapp was missing from a sketch that centred on his character's biggest scene.