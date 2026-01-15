TikTok users are once again circulating videos that claim to show the future of Earth, with creators posting footage of empty streets and issuing warnings about societal collapse by the year 2055. The clips are presented as messages from the future and have attracted attention for their unsettling tone and apocalyptic themes.

One account, operating under the username @whitemask2055, has built a following by posting short videos dated decades ahead, often accompanied by captions suggesting widespread population loss and a bleak future. Earlier posts implied near-total human absence, though more recent content complicates that narrative.

The videos have prompted debate among viewers, with some interpreting them as fictional storytelling or performance art, while others express concern or curiosity about their meaning. There is no evidence to support the predictions presented, and the account does not offer any explanation of how or why the events it describes would occur.

Claims About Life in 2055

The @whitemask2055 account, which describes its creator as le voyageur du futur or 'the traveller from the future', began posting in late 2023. Early videos showed apparently deserted locations, with captions claiming that up to 98 per cent of the global population had disappeared by 2055.

In these clips, streets, buildings and public spaces appear empty. Captions often urge viewers to examine reflections or background details as supposed proof of authenticity. No verifiable information is provided about where or when the footage was recorded.

Later posts complicate the account's original framing. In a video published on 9 October 2025, another person is clearly visible. The pair are shown interacting indoors and playing chess. The caption refers to regret and past mistakes and includes hashtags such as #2055 and #fakesituation.

The presence of other people in later videos indicates that the account's narrative has evolved over time, moving away from claims of complete isolation and towards a more ambiguous or symbolic storyline.

Similar TikTok Formats

The format is not unique. Previous TikTok trends have included accounts such as @unicosobreviviente, which claimed to depict a lone survivor in the year 2027. That content also relied on images of empty cities and vague storytelling, drawing attention before gradually fading.

In each case, creators used specific future dates, deserted locations and minimal context to invite speculation while avoiding concrete explanations.

How Empty Scenes Are Created

Videos showing abandoned urban environments do not require advanced technology. Filming early in the morning, selecting quiet locations or tightly framing shots can easily create the appearance of empty cities.

The clips are typically brief and edited, offering no continuous footage or wider context. This makes it difficult to assess where or when they were filmed, while contributing to their unsettling effect.

Fiction and Speculation

There is no scientific basis for claims that most of the world's population will disappear by 2055. Established research on climate change, global risk and population trends does not support sudden human extinction within that timeframe.

The videos sit within a broader genre of speculative online storytelling that blends performance, atmosphere and ambiguity. Their appeal lies in how they are presented, not in any confirmed projection of the future.

While such content may feel disturbing, it offers no reliable insight into what will happen to Earth in 2055. Its appeal rests on uncertainty and visual suggestion, not on verified predictions about the future.